ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Former Middletown superintendent sued over alleged sexual harassment

By Eva Zymaris
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzzXA_0gKCdLYl00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Middletown school administrator has taken legal action against the district’s former superintendent. During his tenure, Dr. Enza Macri claims she endured years of sexual harassment by him and nothing was done to stop it.

As the Associate Superintendent for Middletown Public Schools and a longtime employee with the district, Macri said she was initially “thrilled” when Dr. Michael Conner was named superintendent in November of 2017.

Macri claims in a federal lawsuit, that within weeks of him starting this new role, Conner began mistreating female employees by publicly berating them and making comments about their physical appearance.

The lawsuit claims Conner “repeatedly professed his sexual feelings for Dr. Macri and told her he was in love with her.” Macri also recounted an alleged incident in which she was trapped in his office and not allowed to leave until she gave him a kiss. She alleged that she “turned her face quickly” when he leaned in for a kiss and his “lips landed on her cheek, very close to her lips.”

Macri, who’s now the superintendent of Cromwell Public Schools, said she repeatedly made verbal complaints to members of the Middletown Board of Education and school district. But she said no action was taken.

Outside firm releases findings of investigation into allegations of workplace harassment, intimidation in Middletown

“Dr. Macri suffered from such severe mental and physical distress that she had no choice but to leave the job and community she loved in order to escape the abuse,” read the lawsuit. She also alleged she faced retaliation after Conner found out about her complaints.

News 8 reached out to Conner about this lawsuit. He said the allegations are “baseless” and were “intentionally fabricated as part of a plan to remove me from the Office of the Superintendent.”

An outside investigation commissioned by the Board of Education concluded that Conner “more likely than not… made romantic and sexual statements and advances towards a senior administrator that were unwelcome.”

Middletown superintendent of schools granted leave of absence amid claims of harassment, intimidation in district

Conner resigned in May of 2022, but he said his resignation was not a result of these allegations and investigation.

The Middletown Board of Education, when asked about this lawsuit, said they do not comment on pending litigation.

“Dr. Macri did not work for the City, and at no point prior to the allegations becoming public was the City aware of them,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

On Thursday, News 8 spoke with Attorney Nina Pirrotti, who’s representing Macri. She said they stand by the allegations in the complaint and Macri felt strongly these allegations needed to come to light.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Britain man pleads guilty to trafficking narcotics

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for trafficking narcotics into the state. The DEA Hartford Taskforce began investigating a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization in 2019 that distributed both fentanyl and heroin into the state, according to court documents. The investigation revealed Armando […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man killed in motorcycle accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist from New Haven has died following a collision with another vehicle on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue in Hamden on Saturday night. Police say 38-year-old Jamar Crenshaw was traveling north on Dixwell Ave. around 7 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle. Crenshaw was taken to Yale-New Haven […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
Middletown, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Dog owners enter last week available to license their dogs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Hartford Town Clerk’s office issued a reminder to all residents to license their dogs by the end of the week if they have not yet done so. This is the last week resident dog owners have to license their dogs in their hometowns, according to city officials. By […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for manufacturing “ghost guns” in Meriden, Middletown

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden and Middletown police joined forces and have arrested a suspect for allegedly manufacturing “ghost guns” in both cities. During the month of June, Meriden and Middletown police crime units initiated an investigation into illegal firearms sales in each city. These firearms did not have serial numbers stamped on them, which […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Wallingford holds Gaylord Gauntlet for wounded veterans

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A special event in Wallingford raised money and awareness in support of Connecticut’s largest adaptive sports program. Hundreds of runners laced up and tackled a tricky course filled with all sorts of obstacles, including fire and mud pits, rope swings and water slides. The event raised money for the Gaylord Sports […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Harassment#Violent Crime#Cromwell Public Schools
WTNH

Man sentenced to 45 in prison for strangling death of Willimantic woman

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the strangling death of a woman in 2018. On October 2, 2018, Willimantic police were called to the home of Angeanett Martinez-Acevedo after a neighbor found her dead. Information revealed Julio Cruz Cabrera as the suspected killed. Cruz Cabrera was […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Man found in Norwich charged with violating federal probation

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police stated they apprehended a car thief who was later found to be wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating federal probation. Officers said they received a 911 call from a woman about a stolen car on Central Avenue on June 18. The woman whose car was stolen said that it […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Middletown police officer goes beyond call of duty for a local man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown police officer warmed our hearts and one man’s plate on Thursday evening. A police officer went above and beyond his call of duty when he responded to the home of a man who asked to speak with police. Upon arrival to the man’s residence, officers met the sole occupant […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Man blames economy after Torrington bank robbery: police

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police said a suspect blamed the economy for his actions after being arrested for an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday. Police said following an armed robbery at Litchfield Bancorp, and with evidence gathered at the crime scene, that they believed their suspect was a white man in his […]
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Norwich man arrested for alleged manslaughter: police

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Willimantic police have made an arrest in relation to the death of a woman in 2019. In Feb. 2019, Willimantic police officers responded to an overdose death on North Street. During the initial investigation, evidence of fentanyl use was located on the scene, collected and sent to the State Forensic Lab […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Police make two arrests in Lourdes Court shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police officers made two arrests from a March shooting at Lourdes Court in Meriden on Monday. Officers from the Southington Police Department and the Meriden Crime Unit took Jherqueaz Slater, 19, and a juvenile suspect into custody on charges stemming from a shooting on March 7. During the initial investigation of […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Second man arrested in Evergreen Ave. homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man was arrested for the murder of a woman on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford earlier this year, police said. On February 7, the Hartford Police Department responded to an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave. and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, as well as another woman, who […]
WTNH

Search for missing man at Candlewood Lake continues

SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is continuing to search for a man who went missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake on Friday. According to DEEP, a 20-year-old man was reported missing in Candlewood Lake near Green Island also known as Chicken Rock. DEEP and the Candlewood Lake […]
SHERMAN, CT
WTNH

Two people seriously injured in Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmington Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle accident on Route 6 near Fienemann Road Saturday night. Police say the accident happened at 8:37 p.m. and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad was called in due to the serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Police […]
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy