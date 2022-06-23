ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Cumberland County warns: Scammers conning community into thinking it has criminal charges

By Kayla Morton
CBS 17
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to the community about a new scam popping up for residents.

It said scammers are posing as county employees and telling residents they have pending criminal charges. Some even with warrants out for his or her arrest, a news release said.

“Scammers tell whoever answers the phone that they have pending charges for missing jury duty and that there is a warrant out for their arrest,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “To avoid getting arrested, they are instructed to get Green Dot Cards or gift cards and give personal information to the caller.”

Deputies looking for suspect in Cumberland Co. attempted robbery

Deputies said this kind of scam has popped up before, but now has a new twist.

Previously, the scammers asked people to purchase gift cards to pay their bonds by sending a picture of the gift card with the code on the back to avoid being arrested, they said.

“But now, the scammers are asking people to text a picture of their identification card,” the sheriff’s office said. “Once the scammer receives a picture of the victim’s identification card, the scammer sends a barcode. The barcode allows money to be loaded instantly onto the scammer’s prepaid gift card.”

Deputies said this new method doesn’t require a picture of a gift card, which previously was an indicator that what the scammers were trying, was indeed a scam.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to make it abundantly clear that it will never call anyone asking for money instead of being arrested.

Anyone with information or who is a victim of this scam should contact Sergeant D. Frankart at (910) 677-5565 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Grace Conlin
3d ago

LOL...I hope I get that call!!!! Im going to say bring it on Cletus...Nobody in this house is worried about a warrant and I have my own bail bondsman on speed dial just incase!!!

6
Johnnie White
3d ago

i like to keep the scammers on the phone as long as I can just to mess with them.

6
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

if you've ever heard one of these people talk there's no way you'd mistake them for anything but what they are.

3
CBS 17

