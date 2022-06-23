The men continued MIAA play with two home games last week against Albion (Jan. 11) and Trine (Jan. 14). The Hornets played two very competitive games but ultimately lost to the Britons 67-60 and the Thunder 77-73. Trine came in as the 20th-ranked team in NCAA DIII, and Kalamazoo competed well by leading for a large portion of the matchup. Josh Decker averaged 14.5 points per game to lead Kalamazoo, while DJ Courtney averaged another 12 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Kalamazoo will have two more conference games, beginning with a road matchup against Calvin on Wednesday (Jan. 18) before hosting Olivet on Saturday (Jan. 21).

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO