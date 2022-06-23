Read full article on original website
Camille Misra Named SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week
Camille Misra of the Kalamazoo College women's swimming & diving team was named the SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The women's swimming & diving team hosted the Michigan-Illinois Quad on Jan. 14 against Hope, Lake Forest, and Wheaton. Hope scored the most points at 669 points, followed by Lake Forest (432 points), Kalamazoo (427 points), and Wheaton (390 points). The Hornets had 19 top-eight finishes in the 13 events.
Oliver Tye Garners SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week Honors
Oliver Tye of the Kalamazoo College men's swimming & diving team was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The men's swimming & diving team competed for the first time in over a month when they hosted Hope, Lake Forest, and Wheaton in the Michigan-Illinois Quad on Jan. 14. Hope scored the most points at 639 points, followed by Lake Forest (515 points), Kalamazoo (450 points), and Wheaton (322 points). The Hornets had 19 top-eight finishes in the 13 events.
Sam Vande Pol Chosen as MIAA Women's Diver of the Week
Sam Vande Pol of the Kalamazoo College women's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Women's Diver of the Week on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The sophomore has now earned the accolade twice this season. The women's swimming & diving team hosted the Michigan-Illinois Quad on Jan. 14 against...
Swimmers & Divers Honor Most Valuable Professors
The 2022-2023 Kalamazoo College swimming & diving team seniors have selected their Most Valuable Professors to recognize this season. The Hornets selected Dr. Ann Fraser, Dr. Taylor Petrey, Professor Amy MacMillan, Dr. Marin Heinritz, and Professor Adam Schumaker. Seniors Katie Rock and Lizzy Silber selected Dr. Ann Fraser from the...
Sam Ankley Selected MIAA Men's Diver of the Week
Sam Ankley of the Kalamazoo College men's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Men's Diver of the Week on Tuesday (Jan. 17). This is the eighth time in his four-year career that Ankley has earned diver of the week honors, including three this season. The men's swimming...
This Week in K Athletics (Jan. 16-22)
The men continued MIAA play with two home games last week against Albion (Jan. 11) and Trine (Jan. 14). The Hornets played two very competitive games but ultimately lost to the Britons 67-60 and the Thunder 77-73. Trine came in as the 20th-ranked team in NCAA DIII, and Kalamazoo competed well by leading for a large portion of the matchup. Josh Decker averaged 14.5 points per game to lead Kalamazoo, while DJ Courtney averaged another 12 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Kalamazoo will have two more conference games, beginning with a road matchup against Calvin on Wednesday (Jan. 18) before hosting Olivet on Saturday (Jan. 21).
