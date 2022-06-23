ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Judge grants release for Albuquerque repeat offender

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcBpm_0gKCcPse00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state fought unsuccessfully to keep Jennifer Christensen, a woman who keeps getting caught in stolen cars and fleeing from police, behind bars. The prosecutor spent ten straight minutes rattling off the history of Christensen.

She’s probably best known from 2016 when she showed up to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Fire Station 9 with a man, tried to steal a firefighter’s private vehicle, then rammed a police chief’s vehicle in order to get away. After getting a plea with six months jail time in that cas e, she’s been back in and out of jail.

She’s been caught two more times in a stolen vehicle and one more time fleeing from an officer in a stolen vehicle. Most recently on June 9, she was caught in a stolen car near the Downs .

A pre-sentence report also gave Christensen a score of six out of six on the detention scale recommending she be locked up. Her attorney argued Christensen is doing her best while trying to recover from addiction.

Estevan Montoya sentenced to life in prison for the murder of J.B. White

Judge Britt Baca-Miller sided with Christensen and ordered her not to remain locked up in jail but to attend an in-patient drug treatment program.

Prosecutors are now trying to have her conditions of release in a 2020 case revoked because of her new arrest a couple of weeks ago. The judge ordered another hearing next week. The district attorney’s office says with 16 exhibits and a presentencing report recommending Christensen be locked up, they are shocked the judge didn’t find detainment necessary.

They will try again June 28 when the new case is heard by a different judge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 20

BillTiger
3d ago

Remember this name: Britt Baca-Miller when you go to the voting sites, vote for the other person or no one. This particular judge is as unsafe as the defendant.

Reply(2)
35
Retired Chief
3d ago

Another democratic judge who cares more about a felon than taxpaying citizens. Vote to remove this lawbreaker from the bench. Remember bidens build back broken plan.

Reply(3)
22
Felicia Adkins
3d ago

I'm not voting for her she likes all the crime and car jacking and violence maybe she's a criminal after work

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Inmate at MDC accused of stabbing another inmate pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center accused of stabbing another inmate pleaded not guilty Monday. 21-year-old Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing Christopher Byers more than 20 times in the neck with a shank in April. According to the criminal complaint, Byers was talking to another inmate when Garcia walked toward […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for info on 2021 attempted carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man accused of a 2021 attempted carjacking on Albuquerque’s westside. They say around 9 p.m. June 26, 2021, two women were walking to their car at the Ventana Ranch Community Park when a man allegedly approached them, pointed a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit. According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APD believes two southwest homicides connected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two homicides they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man who had been shot laying in the road next to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Homicide under investigation in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Saturday night. Police responded to the area of Grove and Trumbull around 5:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Violent weekend continues with fourth homicide

A violent weekend in Albuquerque just got worse. Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday night near Nob Hill. It's the fourth murder that has taken place, this weekend. A spokesperson for APD says detectives found the body near the 200 block of Richmond...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple agencies try capturing mountain lion seen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night, multiple agencies tried to capture a mountain lion that was seen in Albuquerque. A woman reported seeing a large cat, that she thought was a tiger, in her yard. An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was sent to investigate and realized that it was a mountain lion. New Mexico Game […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
KRQE News 13

Repeat offender arrested for stealing car in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say Tyler Shumake, who has been in and out of jail for stealing cars, is at it again. This time, Shumake is accused of swiping a car from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque Thursday and leading police on a chase before they got him into custody. KRQE News 13 covered […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected gang member accused of trafficking drugs out of Albuquerque storefront

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested a suspected member of the Bandidos for allegedly trafficking drugs out of an Albuquerque storefront. Federal documents say 53-year-old Robin Eugene Thomas lives at 1909 4th Street Northwest. That’s in a small business complex near McKnight and 4th. Google Streetscape doesn’t show […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krwg.org

Albuquerque mayor: Pandemic erased much of progress vs crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says much of the progress made against crime was erased by the COVID-19 pandemic, but believes the city’s police department has made improvements. In his first State of the City address of his second term, Keller also announced Saturday that the Albuquerque Police Department is seeking release from at least some of the federal oversight it has been under since 2015. He says police are aiming to show compliance with about a quarter of the terms inside its U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement. Keller didn’t announce any new solutions for homelessness, but says the city is revisiting its approach to encampments.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family searches for cherished bike after mysterious murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family struggles to understand why someone killed their loved one and took off with one of the only memories his young daughter had of him. Lisa Garcia-Urban says her big brother, Joe Garcia, always made time for people he loved, especially his three kids. Over the last year, he worked with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Albuquerque salon owner behind 'vampire facials' takes plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former Albuquerque spa owner has pleaded guilty to conducting unlicensed “vampire facials” that led to two clients contracting HIV. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the plea from Maria de Lourdes Ramos de Ruiz in a news release Friday. Ramos de Ruiz will enter a guilty plea to five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license. The scam was discovered when a client who was diagnosed with HIV reported visiting her spa. State licensing regulators investigated her business and found multiple health-code violations. A second client with HIV then came forward. Ramos de Ruiz faces more than seven years in prison.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Roswell flooding, More rain, Weekend homicides, Helping fire victims, Mountain lion in woman’s yard

Monday’s Top Stories Mayor talks crime issues in State of the City address APD investigating after man found dead in southeast Albuquerque 3-on-3 basketball returns to BernCo community center The stars show up for Duke City Comic Con Pizza and puppies unite for a good cause Avalanche dents Stanley Cup minutes after winning Alligator dragged […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of murdering fiancé will remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jasmin Obleton, the woman accused of murdering her fiancé more than three years ago, will remain behind bars until trial. Derrick Casey’s body was found in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque apartment building in 2019. His fiancé, Obleton, was just recently arrested. In court, prosecutors asked Judge Clara Moran to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sherriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez for the murder of Yasmin Marquez. She had been reported missing by her family on April 15 and it was believed she was with Martinez, her ex-boyfriend. Marquez’s body was found in Sandoval County at the end of May. Related Coverage: Remains of woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police make arrest with help from stolen airpods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of airpods helped lead police to a woman accused of stealing a car and a purse. Police received a call from a victim saying his car window had been smashed and his wife’s purse was taken. They were able to ping her airpods to a home near I-40 and San […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy