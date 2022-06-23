ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Scrappers’ new jerseys mark disABILITIES awareness night

By Michael Reiner
 4 days ago

Niles, Ohio (WKBN)- The Fairhaven Foundation and the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities are teaming up to create a new jersey for Developmental DisABILITIES awareness night Friday at Eastwood Field.

The jerseys were created by artists served by the Trumbull County Board of DD: Amanda Bosman, Melissa Baker, and Brian Kroner. The design is inspired by Vincent van Gogh.

Niko Cappite, a 2021 graduate of Fairhaven School will sing the National Anthem. All artists and Niko will be honored on the field Friday night.

The press release said that game worn jerseys will be auctioned off in person and online.

The Scrappers will play the Williamsport Crosscutters. Gates open at  6 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

