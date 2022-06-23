ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

South Claiborne Water System lifts boil advisory

By Bannock County, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, La. - The South Claiborne Water System Thursday lifted a boil...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marshal Charlie Caldwell's procession arriving today in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The police escort of the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Sr. is expected to arrive at Interstate 49 and state Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish around 5 p.m. From there, the procession is scheduled to arrive around 5:45 p.m. in Shreveport, heading to Heavenly Gates...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man shot in road rage confrontation in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was taken into custody, while the other went to the hospital after what Shreveport police call a road rage incident. Lieutenant Peter Darcy says he's not sure where it started, but it ended in the parking lot of Uptown Shopping Center in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy