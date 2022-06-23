ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Director Continues to Tease Fans About Ragnarok Release Date

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCory Barlog, the director behind 2018's God of War, who has not reprised his whole for its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, has been teasing fans about the game over on Twitter quite a bit lately. Is there anything to any of it? Hard to say. Barlog is known to tease,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Leaked

The new slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022 have leaked ahead of time. With June officially coming to an end within the next week, it's about that time in which Sony will unveil what's next slated to come to PS Plus. And while we have yet to hear in an official capacity what lies in wait, we now seem to know what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Avengers Tower Continuity Error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest film from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally made its way to Disney+ this past week after a successful run at the global box office. Of course, that means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now rewatching the movie on repeat, looking deeply into each and every scene for Easter eggs and secrets. One of those fans spotted an interesting mistake in the background of Doctor Strange involving one of the most talked-about objects in the entire MCU: Avengers Tower.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Barlog
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#God Of War#Video Game
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem's Lose Yourself

WWE's Alexa Bliss is in the hunt for the Money in the Bank briefcase and a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship, and while that may take up most of her time these days, she still found some to deliver a performance of one of Eminem's classic songs. Bliss' husband Ryan Cabrera is headlining the festival alongside The Spin Doctors, and at one point Bliss was on stage as Cabrera started playing the song on guitar. That's when Bliss started rapping the verse, and she knocked it out of the park. You can watch how it all unfolded in the video below (courtesy of @Chasefletcher18)
WWE
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghosts Co-Creator Teases New Characters Debuting in Season 2

CBS's hit sitcom Ghosts will continue to roll out new ghosts -- even though series co-creator Joe Wiseman admits that as time goes on, it gets harder and harder to rationalize creating new ghosts to live in the house with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Since the ghosts can't leave the house, that puts a limit on the number of characters that can be introduced, and some of the situations they can get into -- but Wiseman says they are already breaking stories that will shake that up a little bit.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV Spot Debuts

A new TV spot for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released by Prime Video, and it comes with the tagline that "Nothing is evil in the beginning...". It's a small but evocative tease of what will make this prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's books so (controversially) different: a world and its people that are all more complex than the good and evil tale that Tolkien told in Lord of the RIngs.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Alternate Ending Revealed by Writer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron has revealed a sinister alternate ending. In the finished film, the Stephen Strange of Earth-616 (Benedict Cumberbatch) traverses the multiverse and kills Sinister Strange, his evil variant corrupted by the Darkhold. After using The Book of the Damned's dark magic to dreamwalk through the multiverse — murdering other Stranges as he searched for a world where he could be with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) — this Strange triggered an incursion, causing his reality to collapse in on itself. This annihilated reality is left behind following Sinister Strange's death, and 616 Strange returns to his universe with his supernatural third eye opened.
ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth Reveals When He'll Quit Playing Thor

Thor Odinson may be retired in Thor: Love and Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth isn't hanging up the hammer just yet. After Avengers: Endgame concluded with Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in space, the space viking returns for a reunion with the new Thor: his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Despite the Australian actor's recent comments that Thor 4 "might be [his] last Marvel movie" — Hemsworth is no longer under contract with Marvel Studios — the eight-time Marvel Cinematic Universe star hints his superhero retirement will be shortlived.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Taika Waititi Calls Editing Thor: Love and Thunder While Filming Our Flag Means Death a "Management Nightmare"

Taika Waititi is one busy guy, and he's not slowing down. Not only did he direct Thor: Love and Thunder, possibly the most highly-anticipated movie of the summer, but you can currently catch him lending his voice to Pixar's Lightyear. The actor/director also serves as executive producer on What We Do In The Shadows and Reservation Dogs, directed the upcoming film Next Goal Wins, and has multiple more projects in the works, including a Star Wars film. Waititi also recently starred as Blackbeard in HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death which was just renewed for a second season. Waititi recently opened up to Hype about the struggle of editing the new Thor film while making Our Flag Means Death.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Who He Thinks Thor Misses More Between Iron Man and Captain America

Thor, along with Iron Man and Captain America, became what many Marvel fans refer to as the "big three," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they were among the strongest Marvel heroes in Avengers movie. The trio met in The Avengers when they had to take on Loki and eventually assembled together to take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Thor, however, is the only hero of the three to be continuing his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today and the only hero to get a fourth solo film with July's Thor: Love and Thunder. With Tony Stark having died in Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers being presumed dead by the MCU, Thor might miss one of his old pals a bit more than the other.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Alicia Keys' Son Plays JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theme At Concert

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first debuted in the 1980s from creator Hirohiko Araki, with the story of the Joestars becoming more popular around the world as the years passed. With Stone Ocean set to return to Netflix later this year, the series is appearing in some wild places around the world, with a recent Alicia Keys concert seeing her son, Egypt, belting out a beloved tune from the popular anime franchise that introduced Stands and Joestars alike.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about pushing out routine patches since the game's launch back in February, some fans have continued to wonder how long Elden Ring will be supported. Luckily, thanks to a new statement from studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki, it sounds like FromSoftware still has a lot left in store for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy