The Supreme Court of the United States handed down a ruling on Friday, June 24, 2022, to overturn Roe v. Wade and the subsequent case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Friday abortion ruling gives states the power to set their own abortion laws. The Roe ruling had, for nearly half a century, permitted abortions in the first two trimesters of pregnancy.

