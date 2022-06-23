ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

2022 Cape Hatteras Anglers Club Scholarship Awards

By Submitted Story
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Hatteras Anglers Club would like to congratulate this year’s Scholarship recipients. Pictured from left to right are: Jobell Porter, Emily Bayne, Kirra Folb and Eric Fulcher, Jr and Vice President, Ervin Gaskins. The Cape Hatteras Anglers Club Scholarship Program was established to recognize outstanding seniors enrolled...

outerbanksvoice.com

44-acre Kill Devil Hills site eyed for housing

A 44-acre tract of Kill Devil Hills property located just south of Bermuda Bay and north of the Run Hill State Natural Area is one of a number of sites being eyed for essential housing as part of Dare County’s efforts to address the housing crisis here. The parcel,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Teresa Marie Coffey O’Neal of Ocracoke, June 23

Teresa Marie Coffey O’Neal died June 23, 2022, at her home in Ocracoke, North Carolina, with her husband by her side. Teresa was born on April 5, 1962, in Hollywood, California to James Lawrence “Larry” and Mary Angie Rohde Coffey. Teresa grew up in Southern California and graduated high school in Bend, Oregon. After graduating high school, she returned to Malibu, California to attend UCLA. After leaving UCLA she began a teaching career at Malibu Methodist School, where she taught for more than 18 years. In the summer of 1999, Teresa came to Ocracoke for a vacation to see some long-time friends, she quickly fell in love with Ocracoke and one of its local boys, Albert O’Neal. The next summer she returned and made Ocracoke her home, marrying Albert in 2002. In 2003 Teresa and Albert purchased The Island Ragpicker and ran a successful business until the time of her death.
OCRACOKE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH, Avon, Buxton beach nourishment updates

On June 24, Dare County provided an update on three current beach nourishment projects in the county. Here is the latest. The beach construction for Kill Devil Hills’ nourishment project began on Monday, June 13. The project began around First Street and moved south to Prospect Avenue. The contractors shifted their work to the north and are working to complete construction to the KDH/Kitty Hawk Town border. As of today, construction is occurring between Third Street Beach Access and 1915 North Virginia Dare Trail.
AVON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Erma Queen Gaskins Scarborough of Avon, June 24

Erma Queen Gaskins Scarborough, 89, of Avon, NC died Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born on October 13, 1932, to the late Clara Fithian and Horace Treadwell Gaskins. Erma was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
AVON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

UUCOB Art Show – Nancy Oelrich of Point Harbor Opening Reception

Nancy Oelrich of Point Harbor and Chesapeake is exhibiting her oil paintings at the Unitarian meetinghouse from now through August. After a career in the medical field Nancy decided to return to her love of painting and does very colorful landscapes and still lifes. All are welcome to attend an...
POINT HARBOR, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Jojo, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

Watch this video to learn more about Jojo. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. OBX SPCA new address is 378 Airport Road in Manteo, across from the NC Aquarium in Roanoke Island!. If you have any questions about one or...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

CSZ Construction Inc from Walker Denise M/020392000—Lot 127 Sec R Col Harbour/$120,000/Improved Residential. Jarvis James T from Horst John D/019873000—Lot 122 Sec M Col Harbour/$725,000/Improved Residential. Shaw Jeffrey Dean from Iver Scott E/018697000—Unit 17 Colington Pointe/$499,000/Improved Residential. East Lake. Bowers William Corey from Short John Allan Jr/017539000—Parcel...
DARE COUNTY, NC

