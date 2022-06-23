Clearfield couple sentenced for making, sharing child porn

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Two people were sentenced this week in federal court for creating and sharing child porn that involved a toddler-aged girl beginning in 2018.

Jackson Martin III, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Amanda Nichelle Downs, 31, had her sentencing scheduled for Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is seeking a 20-year sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised release for Downs. The official sentence imposed will be released soon.

Martin sexually assaulted the young girl while Downs watched and recorded it for nearly a year, according to court documents. The documents also noted that the child porn was not uploaded online, though it was shared via phone to other people. The investigation into the couple began after authorities received a Facebook tip in January of 2019.

The couple pled guilty earlier in the year for creating material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and transferring the material to a third party.

Investigators said there were more than 1,000 images total of Martin performing sexual acts on the girl within electronics police seized during a search warrant. Some of these electronics include the phones of Martin and Downs, which both contained child porn.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Clearfield Borough Police Department, and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Martin and Downs.

The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the US. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

More information about Project Safe Childhood can be found here .

