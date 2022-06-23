ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Coyotes to Host NHL Draft Party at Gila River Resort's Wild Horse Pass

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today the club will host a 2022 NHL Draft Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass on Thursday, July 7 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm. Admission to the party is free and will be held in the Palo Verde...

RED WINGS DEFENSEMAN MORITZ SEIDER REACTS TO CRITICIZING TWEETS FROM 2019 NHL DRAFT

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has surprised many people early on in his NHL career, and one of the things he will never forget is getting drafted into the NHL. Seider went 6th overall in 2019, and many people did not agree with the selection. In fact, he was one of the most criticized players selected in the top ten. Seider reacted to a collection of the tweets in a video posted on the Red Wings Twitter page.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Chicago defeats Springfield in Game 5 to win Calder Cup

Lyon has 28-save shutout to clinch AHL championship for Hurricanes affiliate. The Chicago Wolves won the first Calder Cup Finals in three years by defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second shutout of...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Chara to decide NHL future in September: report

45-year-old is pending free agent after one season with Islanders, has played most games by defenseman. Zdeno Chara is not ready to decide on his NHL future and will do so in September, his agent told The Boston Globe. The 45-year-old defenseman played for the New York Islanders this season,...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Mayor Gainey and Council Meet with At-Risk Youth at PPG Paints Arena

Mayor Ed Gainey and City Council members met today with Pittsburgh youths to discuss reducing gun violence, in a summit hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Community Partnerships are one of the pillars of Mayor Gainey's Pittsburgh Plan for Peace, and summits like the one today are one such avenue for youth, community and faith leaders, and elected officials to come together and promote peace in the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Trotz tells NHL.com why he won't coach next season

Says family main reason he turned down Jets, others in exclusive interview. Barry Trotz will not coach in the NHL next season, saying he's certain he's not in a position to give the time and commitment required to do any job to his standard. In an exclusive interview with NHL.com...
Lundqvist jokes about showing up at wrong place ahead of 2000 NHL Draft

Rangers legendary goalie says he had only one meeting, messed it up. Henrik Lundqvist is sixth on the career wins list, has the 12th most shutouts in NHL history and sports a career 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Imagine if he was in the right place at the...
Caufield to Cournoyer: 'I'm just trying to be like you'

MONTREAL -- It's always good to know you have a 10-time Stanley Cup champion in your corner. Just ask Cole Caufield, who enjoyed a meet-and-greet with Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer after the April 19 game against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre. Cournoyer shared some words of encouragement...
Avalanche fan made ultimate sacrifice to honor deceased friend

A Colorado Avalanche fan was banned from games at the Ball Arena for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after spreading his deceased friend’s ashes onto the ice on Jan. 8. The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history after winning Game 4 in overtime over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That gave them the chance to win the Cup in front of their home fans at Ball Arena in Game 5 on Friday, June 24. But one fan in particular will not be allowed to attend the game live.
DENVER, CO
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 4 Victory in the Stanley Cup Final

Welcome back, Nazem Kadri. After missing nearly three weeks due to injury, Kadri scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning – and to the brink of the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, meaning Colorado is just one win away from its first Cup since 2001.
DENVER, CO
Detroit signs goaltender Victor Brattstrom to one-year contract extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.
DETROIT, MI
Avalanche Fail to Close Out Lightning with 3-2 Loss in Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche failed to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning and suffered a 3-2 loss in Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Friday night at Ball Arena. Colorado still leads the best-of-seven series 3-2. Cale Makar (1G, 1A) and Valeri Nichushkin (1G, 1A) scored for the...
DENVER, CO
FEATURE: Woodcroft's work begins

EDMONTON, AB - Head Coach Jay Woodcroft's three-year extension earlier this week came as a result of his successful first four-and-a-half-month stint as an NHL bench boss where he was charged with turning the Edmonton Oilers season around at a pivotal point in the campaign. "When Jay took over, we...
NHL Draft Viewing Party presented by Molson Export

MONTREAL - Nothing will compare to watching the announcement of the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft alongside fellow Canadiens fans. With that in mind, Molson Export is hosting a LIVE viewing party for the first round on a giant screen on July 7. You're invited to Canadiens...
NATHAN MACKINNON & SIDNEY CROSBY TALK BETWEEN EACH PLAYOFF GAME

The Avalanche are currently one win away from winning the Stanley Cup after a dominating postseason run. Even so, people are talking about the fact that Nathan MacKinnon scored his first goal of the Finals in Game 4. Personally, I'm in the camp of 'who cares?' However, if there's something to talk about I'm on board.
DENVER, CO
Territory Talk: Get to know Paul Maurice

Not long after his introductory press conference at FLA Live Arena, new Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice sat down with Jameson Olive on the Territory Talk podcast to discuss his first day on the job, his plans for the immediate future, the value of experience and much more. Highlights...
SUNRISE, FL
Hiring Pete DeBoer kicks off busy offseason for Stars GM Jim Nill

With the NHL Draft and free agency on the horizon, Nill will explore all options to improve the team while working with ownership on an extension of his own. The Stars had some timing that'd be considered traditionally awkward in their recent coaching search, as GM Jim Nill is entering the final year of his contract while new coach Peter DeBoer is getting a four-year deal.
FUTURE WATCH: Bourgault posts three points in Shawinigan win

SAINT JOHN, NB - Oilers 2021 first-round pick Xavier Bourgault was all over the ice and the scoresheet on Thursday night, recording a goal and two assists with five shots on net to help the Shawinigan Cataractes remain perfect through the Memorial Cup round robin with a 3-2 victory over the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs.
SCF Game 5 Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

Colorado looks to clinch the Stanley Cup Final in Game 5 against Tampa on Friday. GAME 5 SCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (3-1) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-3) The Colorado Avalanche look to close out their best-of-seven against the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final as the series returns to the Mile High City. Puck drop is Friday night in Denver at 6pm MT.
DENVER, CO
Wideman: 'It's one of the most fun weeks of the summer'

Led by his younger brother, Alex, whose resume includes stints in the USHL, NCAA, ECHL, AHL and three European leagues, the five-day camp concludes on Friday at Brentwood Ice Rink in their hometown of St. Louis. This marks the fifth summer that the Widemans have teamed up to educate youngsters...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

