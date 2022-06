The Durham left-hander has looked a different player to the one who made his Test debut in the Caribbean earlier in the year. Since the second innings at Lord's, he has batted positively and has begun to look increasingly comfortable at this level. He got England off to a flyer in the chase at Trent Bridge and registered his maiden fifty but he will be after a big score soon to really cement his place. A jaffa from Trent Boult and disappointing run out meant it was a quiet end to the series.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO