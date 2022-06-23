ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Career Army officer assumes command of Fort Benning unit where he started 33 years ago

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5amp_0gKCYCib00

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — When Col. Jimmy Hathaway took over the command of the 198th Infantry Brigade from Col. Ryan B. Wylie at Fort Benning today. there were a lot of emotions boiling inside Hathaway, a career soldier who took the enlisted to Officer Candidate School route.

“I started basic training here in January 1989,” Hathaway told News 3. “I graduated on April 14, 1989. And to now be able to come back to the organization that I started my career in and who really formed me as a person, who taught me and has been part of my home for 33-plus years, it was very surreal. It was an incredible, incredible feeling. I am riding pretty high right now.”

Hathaway has gone where the Army has sent him for the last 33 years, but he and his wife of 23 years, Keleigh, have made Columbus home – and the Army a way of life.

And make no mistake, it is a way of life. Ask Hathaway’s friend, retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Pearson.

“I messed with him. I said, ‘Jimmy, when are you going to quit? When are you going to stop playing Army?” Pearson said.

No, time soon, said Keleigh.

“I agree with the sergeant major; he’s never going to stop playing Army,” Keleigh said.

Hathaway’s heart is in soldiering.

“Jim is a soldier’s soldier,” Keleigh said. “And this job is giving him the opportunity to get back to being with soldiers and soldiering, which are his two great loves.”

And it’s a job he’s cut out for, Pearson said.

“But to see him come full circle around to command the Infantry Training Brigade, which molds the future infantry soldiers for our force,” Pearson said. “He’s the perfect guy for the job at this time.”

Commanding the unit where it all started was a dream assignment for Hathaway.

“This is where I wanted to come,” he said. “When the Army does their process, I put this at the very top because I wanted to come back to this.”

And he knows the responsibility that comes with this assignment, producing nearly 8,000 new soldiers a year.

“These are our future,” Hathaway said. “These kids are what our future really is. These young soldiers that come in are the pride of every family from every town across America. They are our future, whether they stay in for four years or they stay in for 20. They are the ones who are going to take us to the next level. So, it’s important that we do the right things and shape them in the way that’s right.”

Col. Wylie won’t be going far. He will be the next chief of staff here at Fort Benning.

On July 14, there is another change of Command scheduled. Maj. Gen. Pat Donahoe will relinquish command of the Maneuver Center of Excellence to the new commander, Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

1 dead in Horry County alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. More News from WRBL Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area […]
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest multiple gang members for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other agencies, arrested five “validated gang members” for various charges on Thursday, June 23. David Bellamy, Cordarrold McQueen, Marquez Holloway, Brandon Scott, and Travis Smith were arrested on the following charges: Trafficking marijuana Trafficking ecstasy Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Possession of firearm […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Child left in car, death investigation underway

UPDATE 6/27/2022 7:30 A.M. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the child has been identified as 3-year-old Kendrick Ingram, Jr. Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday night. His body will be sent for an autopsy. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 2-year-old is dead […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets. Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them. If you see any of the people, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Fort Benning#The Command#Career Army#Candidate School
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Shooting near Bernard Drive and Dawson Street, one dead

UPDATE 6/24/2022 8:55 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed the death of one in this shooting at 430 Bernard Ave. Marcus Price, 45, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Price was pronounced deceased at 7:25 p.m. in Piedmont’s Emergency Room. Price’s body will be sent to the state crime lab. News 3 will continue to monitor this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley woman shot in her bedroom, police investigating

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. on East Sears Street in Valley, Alabama. Porcia Monica Calloway, 30, of Valley, Alabama, alerted authorities about being shot multiple times by an unknown individual while she was in bed. Calloway was transported to EAMC-Lanier Emergency […]
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia gang member sentenced to prison for unlawful gun possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, resident was sentenced to serve 105 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun, according to United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced on June 21 after previously pleading guilty to his charge of illegally owning a firearm as a convicted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police looking for theft suspect, requesting public assistance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, third-degree, and requests public assistance to help identify the suspects. On June 17, at the Salon Centric located at 3768 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama, an unidentified male entered the store and stole nearly $840 worth of merchandise. The Opelika Police […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Man arrested after fire started at LaGrange hospital

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a man after a fire was started in a hospital room at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on Monday. According to police, James E. Smith III was arrested on June 27, 2022, at the hospital, located on Vernon Road, following reports a fire had been […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

ALGOP declares tie in Hovey/Whatley Senate District 27 Primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a hearing was held on the election contest filed in Alabama Senate District 27. Following deliberations, the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the race a tie. The tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23 – as […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: 1 teen dead, 2 injured in shooting on Hogansville Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple teens have been shot in LaGrange, and one of them has died. The shootings, according to police, happened during a teen gathering with an altercation between two groups breaking out and gunfire erupting. Police said the incident happened at 1009 Hogansville Road, the location of the gathering. Two 16-year-old males and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy