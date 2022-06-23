ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Local McDonald’s restaurants looking to hire 11,000 new employees

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8Gvb_0gKCWtjY00

ATLANTA — Local McDonald’s restaurants in metro Atlanta are looking to hire 11,000 part-time and full-time employees this summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a news release, the greater Atlanta McDonald’s locations are offering several new job perks, which include competitive wages, paid time off and student loan forgiveness.

The student loan forgiveness program launched earlier this year for employees at all 264 franchise restaurants in north Georgia. Employees will have the opportunity to apply annually for $1,250 to be paid directly to their student loan lender.

Other job benefits include the option to earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes and receive tuition assistance.

New this year, McDonald’s has collaborated with Western Governors University to provide McDonald’s employees and their families with a 5% discount on tuition, as well as access to WGU-funded scholarships ranging from $2,000-$10,000.

According to the release, the partnership with WGU helps makes higher education more affordable for employees. Other job perks include 100% of the cost of an associate’s or bachelor’s degree from Colorado Technical University reimbursed and a free laptop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“People are the heart of our business, and the skills our crew members learn in our restaurants, like responsibility and teamwork can open the door to a brighter future,” Jeff Heidrick, McDonald’s owner and operator, said in the release.

To learn more and apply, click here or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Friday is job fair day for Grant's World Metro Atlanta woman creates nonprofit to help young people become job ready after son's tragic death (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Wellstar and United Healthcare renew relationship in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - UnitedHealthcare and Wellstar Health System have reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship. In January, a CBS46 investigation uncovered contract disputes which put healthcare for hundreds of thousands of Georgians at risk. Several local hospital systems and insurance providers were at odds over cost.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Home for young adults gets studio makeover from United Way of Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA — The United Way of Greater Atlanta hosted a week of projects at several non-profits this week as part of its service week to help the community they serve. For the organizations Unite for Service week, 21 volunteers spent time finishing two beautification projects at the Covenant House, a local non-profit in Northwest Atlanta, that will impact teens and young adults.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Atlanta Mcdonald#Esl#Wsb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise. Police responded to the shots fired call at 74 Northside Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The owner of the restaurant tells CBS46 that a customer allegedly got upset...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Rooftop L.O.A. Opens In West Midtown Atlanta

We told you about it in late winter and it’s here: Rooftop L.O.A. has opened for business, according to a news release from the venue. The luxe rooftop bar and restaurant is located atop The Interlock development in West Midtown Atlanta. Rooftop L.O.A. Opens In West Midtown. The eatery’s...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DEA recruiting agents in metro Atlanta and across the US

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is recruiting hundreds of agents nationwide. As the DEA combats the opioid epidemic that continues to claim lives, the agency is working to get to full capacity of about 5,000 agents. “We need to hire the next generation of the best and...
ATLANTA, GA
wdcnews6.com

Columbia Theological Seminary students object to firing of Black administrator

(RNS) — Black college students at Columbia Theological Seminary, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) seminary in Decatur, Georgia, are protesting the shock firing of a beloved admissions director, saying it’s the newest in a collection of firings of school and administration of colour since 2019. On Tuesday (June 21),...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
112K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy