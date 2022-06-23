Local McDonald’s restaurants looking to hire 11,000 new employees

ATLANTA — Local McDonald’s restaurants in metro Atlanta are looking to hire 11,000 part-time and full-time employees this summer.

According to a news release, the greater Atlanta McDonald’s locations are offering several new job perks, which include competitive wages, paid time off and student loan forgiveness.

The student loan forgiveness program launched earlier this year for employees at all 264 franchise restaurants in north Georgia. Employees will have the opportunity to apply annually for $1,250 to be paid directly to their student loan lender.

Other job benefits include the option to earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes and receive tuition assistance.

New this year, McDonald’s has collaborated with Western Governors University to provide McDonald’s employees and their families with a 5% discount on tuition, as well as access to WGU-funded scholarships ranging from $2,000-$10,000.

According to the release, the partnership with WGU helps makes higher education more affordable for employees. Other job perks include 100% of the cost of an associate’s or bachelor’s degree from Colorado Technical University reimbursed and a free laptop.

“People are the heart of our business, and the skills our crew members learn in our restaurants, like responsibility and teamwork can open the door to a brighter future,” Jeff Heidrick, McDonald’s owner and operator, said in the release.

To learn more and apply, click here or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application.

