ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

CASA for Clermont Kids seeks volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates

By Megan Alley
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awjbw_0gKCTE5k00

Leaders from CASA for Clermont Kids are asking for the community’s help as they seek volunteers to be Court Appointed Special Advocates, who help serve foster children in the county.

Interim Director of CASA Kalei Edenfield explained in a call to action that every year, more than 100 children enter foster care in Clermont County through no fault of their own.

She said that CASA for Clermont Kids is looking for passionate community members to help serve children in Clermont County who have experienced abuse and neglect.

She explained that Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA/GAL volunteers are ordinary people who are willing to show up for children in extraordinary ways. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interest of children in foster care and help ensure every child grows up in a safe, stable, and loving home.

The volunteer position requires a commitment of about eight hours each month.

Information about the position explains that CASA volunteers undergo a rigorous screening and application process. They complete 32 hours of pre-service training prior to being sworn in to serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

“Training equips community volunteers with all the skills needed to amplify a child’s voice. And our staff are there every step of the way. All children deserve someone in their corner, and each one of us has the potential to change a child’s story,” reads that information. “There are currently children waiting for an advocate like you.”

The next training is in July.

Those interested in learning more about CASA for Clermont Kids and how to advocate for those in need or apply to join the next training are directed to check out CASA’s website at www.casaforclermontkids.org or follow us on social media @CASAClermontKids. Interim Director, Kalei Edenfield can also be reached at kedenfield@ohiocasa.org

Edenfield explained what inspired her to become involved with the organization.

“CASA is and forever will be the dream for me. I have worked within CASA for the last 6 years, most recently through Ohio CASA but firstly as a CASA volunteer. I believe strongly that all children need at least one person caring and showing up for them unconditionally and that’s what CASA volunteers do,” she said. “I am in constant awe of how CASA volunteers all a crossed the state show up for kids and am humbled to be back in direct service again.”

She explained that CASA for Clermont Kids will continue to recruit CASA/GAL volunteers until all children who have experienced abuse or neglect in the county can be appointed one.

Right now, CASA for Clermont Kids has roughly 30 active volunteers and the organization is serving about 65-percent of cases in juvenile court.

“I would love to secure 10 more volunteers by the end of the year and continue to grow our capacity to serve,” Edenfield added.

She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the number of available volunteers.

She also noted that there has also been a decline in the number of children entering care.

“The pandemic also put barriers on recruitment and fundraising efforts. But now, CASA for Clermont Kids is eager to get back out in the community. We have many exciting new things planned, all in an effort to ultimately serve more children,” Edenfield said.

When asked what she would say to encourage someone to volunteer as a CASA for Clermont Kids volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates, Edenfield said, “Our children are going through tremendous situations-we need you. Because CASA volunteers are only appointed to one case at a time, their advocacy is specifically tailored to that child, ensuring no child falls through the cracks. If you have 8 hours a month and the heart to show up for children in your community, now is the time.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clermont County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
County
Clermont County, OH
wnewsj.com

Market-ing good health & more at Farmers’ Market Healthy Family Day

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers’ Market annual “Healthy Family Day” was held on a beautiful Saturday morning as part of the regular market day on the Clinton County Courthouse Square at Sugartree and Walnut streets. The event featured organizations and agencies sharing opportunities and resources...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia couple celebrating 75th wedding anniversary

XENIA — Lifelong Xenia residents Russel and Patricia (Merriman) Harris will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary June 26. The couple was married in 1947 at the home of Patricia’s parents in Xenia. Russel was born in Meigs County and moved to Xenia with his parents and siblings when he was 15. The two met at Evangelical United Brethren Church, now called Evangelical United Methodist.
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casa#Foster Children#Juvenile Court#Charity#Clermont Kids
dayton.com

Housekeeping position leads to woman building a career in caregiving

People are living longer and longer each year. Many can look forward to healthy and active senior years, but the Center for Disease Control says there is about a 70 percent chance that someone turning 65 years old today will need some sort of long-term care in the future. Danielle...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Milford firefighters create spray park for children with their hoses

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford firefighters created a safe and fun way for children to beat the summer heat on Thursday. The city of Milford and the Milford Community Fire Department hosted the first community spray park of the summer. It took place at the corner of Main Street and Lila Avenue.
MILFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
spectrumnews1.com

Latest pieces of an art project in Hamilton include 12 unique utility boxes and a 400-foot mural wall

HAMILTON, Ohio — It’s not her usual canvas, but as Nicole Chance added the finishing touches, she felt confident she turned the small utility box into a work of art. With its bright yellows and vibrant shapes, Hamilton’s newest mini-mural stands out, even beside the busy downtown streets. It's one of 12 to brighten the community as a part of the summer’s StreetSpark project.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

890 W. Loveland Ave Apt. A8

Large Two Bedroom-Private Balcony (Some with a Wooded View) - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom units available (some wooded view still available). Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Thousands of glowing lanterns to light up Eden Park in July

CINCINNATI — The Water Lantern Festival is returning to Cincinnati to light up the water in Eden Park. The event will take place on July 9. Organizers said participants can design their own lanterns before setting it afloat on the water. Participants can use their lanterns to write down hopes, dreams or even a letter to a loved one before sending it out into the water. There is expected to be thousands of lanterns in the water.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Pride Parade returns two years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2019, Cincinnati’s Pride Parade returned on June 25 in Downtown Cincinnati. The Pride Parade was free to the public, traveling down Vine Street toward Fountain Square, and all the way down Seventh Street to Sawyer Point Park. At the festival, people...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Ohioans divided on decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

People gathered in several cities throughout Ohio this weekend in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, returning abortion policy to the state level. A crowd of around 200 people decried the decision Friday night in downtown Dayton. People of every age, from grandparents to...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Shelter intake skyrockets nationally following Fourth of July; here's how to keep your pets safe

CINCINNATI — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and Cincinnati shelter officials are providing tips on how to keep your pets safe during the festivities. According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, animal shelter intake skyrockets across the nation in the days following the Fourth of July. Shelter officials want to make sure your furry friend doesn't end up in a crowded shelter after the holiday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police help rescue hawk, name it 'Tony Hawk'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown officers took a different kind of suspect into custody this week. Middletown Division of Police got a call Thursday about a hawk that needed help. Neighbors were worried about him in the area of Plymouth and Carolina streets. Police responded to the scene to get...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy