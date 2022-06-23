ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nox-Crete completes inventory of hazardous materials in warehouse fire

By Aaron Hegarty, Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
The third and final list of hazardous materials involved in the Nox-Crete warehouse fire, and their amounts, was published online Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The latest update provides a list of all hazardous materials of less than 1,000 pounds in the warehouse when it burned on the evening of Memorial Day in Omaha.

An email from NDEE to Nox-Crete officials this morning indicated the company has satisfied the requirement to provide a complete inventory.

Originally, the company provided an inventory of hazardous materials of more than 5,000 pounds on June 9, though some were between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds.

Below is each list.

Hazardous materials of greater than 1,000 pounds, provided to NDEE on June 10.

Page 5 of Investory Release #2

Contributed to DocumentCloud by Aaron Hegarty (KMTV Omaha) • View document or read text

Hazardous materials of less than 1,000 pounds, provided to NDEE on June 21.

