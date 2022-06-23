ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Top Picks for Family Fun this Week in Cedar Rapids!

By Macaroni KID Cedar Rapids
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week I will be adding the top picks for the week in the Cedar Rapids area. There are so many wonderful local events and we will be highlighting some of those events here. Please be sure to check...

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Best CR Restaurants in 2022 According to CommunityVotes

You voted and the results are in! CommunityVotes has named their 2022 winners of the best businesses in the Cedar Rapids area!. The website CommunityVotes has a mission to "provide each community a place where its members can recognize the outstanding businesses and services that make our lives that much better each day." Citizens can take part in the Nomination Round and Voting Round, and then the votes are tallied and there are four winners in each category. There are a TON of categories on the list, but we're just going to focus on a few of the food ones!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Members of Iowa City church react after fire

A day of prayer and grieving for members of Iowa City Church of Christ, as they held Sunday service a day after the church building caught fire. A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
IOWA CITY, IA
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot. Officers responded to St. Luke’s Hospital for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 9pm on Saturday. That person has been treated and released from the hospital. Officers located a potential...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Fire Displaces Family of 7

A house fire in Waterloo on Saturday has displaced a family of seven, according to KWWL. Firefighters were called to a home on Linden Avenue where they found the house on fire. A family of two adults and five children were able to escape the house unharmed. They are currently being assisted by the Red Cross. Waterloo Fire Rescue says the house mainly suffered smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WATERLOO, IA
Heavy rain overnight causes flooding in Eastern Iowa

Our news partner, CBS2 Iowa's News Now, is reporting that a portion of the Boyson Trail in Marion is closed because of washouts following the heavy overnight rain. One storm spotter in Linn County reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain and a portion of an onramp from Herbert Hoover Highway onto EB I-80 was under at least six inches of water. Here's your reminder to never drive through a flooded area. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! If you have Saturday afternoon or early evening plans, keep an eye to the sky.
IOWA STATE
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Marion on Friday afternoon

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Marion that shut down a busy intersection Friday afternoon. Marion Police and Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and Munier Road around 4 pm. Marion PD says the initial...
MARION, IA
Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck driver

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City man accused of assaulting longtime girlfriend

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend. Police were called to the Harlocke Street apartment of 18-year-old Lorenzo Williams at around 8:30 Friday night on reports of a fight. Williams’ girlfriend allegedly told police that they got into a fight that turned physical, resulting in her being knocked to the ground. She stated that she was afraid Williams was going to kill her, and ran out of the apartment.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids police investigating Saturday night shooting incident

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night. According to a news release from the Police Department, Officers were dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital just after 9 pm for a victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released. Officers photographed the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

