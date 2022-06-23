ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Slain boy’s father attacks accused killer in an Ohio courtroom

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqA4n_0gKCMbsS00

CINCINNATI — A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and her son in Ohio in 2020 was attacked by the boy’s father in the courtroom Thursday.

According to WHIO, Desean Brown was in court Thursday for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her 3-year-old son, Nylo, in 2020. Brown allegedly put Nylo in the Ohio River while the child was still alive. Nylo’s father was in the courtroom and attacked Brown.

WCPO said Nylo’s father, Antonio Hughes, “leapt at Brown” and punched him multiple times in the head and neck before officers intervened. The officers handcuffed Hughes and got him back on his feet. He was eventually taken out of the courtroom by police. According to WCPO, Hughes has not been charged.

During the hearing, according to WCPO, Brown’s attorneys were requesting that his confession to the police when he was arrested be thrown out prior to the trial, claiming that officers intimidated him into speaking with them without a lawyer. However, the judge denied the motion, keeping his confession for trial.

Earlier in the month, Cincinnati police told the judge that they learned Lattimore was pregnant with Brown’s child but she miscarried, according to WCPO. The detectives believe that Brown allegedly killed her and Nylo “out of retaliation for the miscarriage.”

WHIO said Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, a count of gross abuse of a corpse, and a count of tampering with evidence. Nylo’s body has not yet been recovered. If convicted, Brown could face the death penalty.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Cynthia G.
3d ago

Can’t say I wouldn’t do it. Can’t blame him at all and I’m glad they didn’t charge him.

Reply
10
FozzyBear06
3d ago

I think he should be allowed in a room with him for 15 minutes alone.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Ohio man accused of murdering brother found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing his brother is dead, according to authorities. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky, helped them locate 70-year-old Michael Mueller, of Deer Park. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

CPD investigating after shots fired in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after several shots were fired on Sunday night. According to officials, around 13 shots were fired at 1323 Sycamore St. near the Alumni Lofts in OTR. Police say that bullet holes were found in the windows of the alumni lofts and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Kentucky man pardoned by former governor is back behind bars

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin is back in jail. Johiem Bandy was 15 years old when he was sentenced for a robbery assault. But in 2019, he was given a pardon before Bevin left office. Police in Covington say the now-20-year-old attacked...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Attorneys#The Boy#Police#Violent Crime#Wcpo Brown
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. David Reedy was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71/75 just past Dixie Highway in Kenton County has reopened after a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday. Fort Mitchell police said the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Officers found the operator of the motorcycle dead at the scene. According to police, it appears no other...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy