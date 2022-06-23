ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Slain boy’s father attacks accused killer in an Ohio courtroom

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUuMf_0gKCImjH00

CINCINNATI — A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and her son in Ohio in 2020 was attacked by the boy’s father in the courtroom Thursday.

According to WHIO, Desean Brown was in court Thursday for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her 3-year-old son, Nylo, in 2020. Brown allegedly put Nylo in the Ohio River while the child was still alive. Nylo’s father was in the courtroom and attacked Brown.

WCPO said Nylo’s father, Antonio Hughes, “leapt at Brown” and punched him multiple times in the head and neck before officers intervened. The officers handcuffed Hughes and got him back on his feet. He was eventually taken out of the courtroom by police. According to WCPO, Hughes has not been charged.

During the hearing, according to WCPO, Brown’s attorneys were requesting that his confession to the police when he was arrested be thrown out prior to the trial, claiming that officers intimidated him into speaking with them without a lawyer. However, the judge denied the motion, keeping his confession for trial.

Earlier in the month, Cincinnati police told the judge that they learned Lattimore was pregnant with Brown’s child but she miscarried, according to WCPO. The detectives believe that Brown allegedly killed her and Nylo “out of retaliation for the miscarriage.”

WHIO said Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, a count of gross abuse of a corpse, and a count of tampering with evidence. Nylo’s body has not yet been recovered. If convicted, Brown could face the death penalty.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

Stephen Low sr.
3d ago

I have children and grand children. I would. have done the same! Lock me up for it...who cares.

Reply(2)
25
My Truth
3d ago

The guards should have turned their backs…

Reply
29
Oneal Davis
3d ago

They should have let him take care of business...

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Ohio man accused of murdering brother found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing his brother is dead, according to authorities. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky, helped them locate 70-year-old Michael Mueller, of Deer Park. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Bluegrass Live

Man pardoned by former Kentucky governor faces assault charges

A Kentucky man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin, who said the man will do “great things with his life,” is facing assault and strangulation charges. The Kentucky Enquirer reports 20-year-old Johiem Bandy, of Covington, is charged with strangulation, assault and second-degree criminal mischief for incidents that happened in March and April, according to court documents.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Attorneys#The Boy#Police#Violent Crime#Wcpo Brown
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. David Reedy was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Middletown father indicted after son accidentally shoots himself

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown father is now indicted for endangering children after his son accidentally shot himself. A Butler County grand jury indicted Fernando Enamorado Wednesday. In April, police found his 5-year-old son shot in the leg. Investigators say he was playing with a gun that he found...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy