Lawrence County's Veterans Service Office Closed til Tuesday

NEW DATA RELEASED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SHOWED UNEMPLOYMENT RATES INCREASED SLIGHTLY DURING MAY IN EACH OF THE STATE’S 95 COUNTIES. EVEN WITH THE MINIMAL INCREASES, 93 OF TENNESSEE’S 95 COUNTIES MAINTAINED RATES LOWER THAN 5% FOR THE MONTH. WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECORDED THE LOWEST JOBLESS RATE IN THE STATE FOR MAY. AT 2.3%, ITS RATE INCREASED 0.3 OF A PERCENTAGE POINT FROM APRIL’S REVISED RATE OF 2%. PERRY COUNTY’S RATE CAME IN AT 5.5%, THE HIGHEST IN THE STATE WHILE WAYNE COUNTY CAME IN AT 4 PERCENT, LEWIS COUNTY AT 3.5 PERCENT, LAWRENCE COUNTY AT 3.4 PERCENT, GILES, LINCOLN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES AT 3.3 PERCENT AND MAURY COUNTY AT 3.1. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO