Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a fallen firefighter. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities on Wednesday in honor of Linn County volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes of Rural District 1 Fire Department, who suffered fatal injuries while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas.

LINN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO