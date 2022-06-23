D93 introduces “Words on Wheels”

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Evan Thomason
 4 days ago
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 introduced Words on Wheels Thursday across Idaho Falls and Ammon. It is a pickup truck and trailer that goes to four different locations delivering free books to rent.

The school district has always had the initiative to get more kids to read over the summer. That is why the school district leaves libraries open during certain times in the summer. Now, they wanted to expand to areas that are farthest away from these libraries to give other kids a chance who might not have a suitable ride.

It works like a typical library. Students or parents can choose any book(s) they want to rent out for free to read for a week or two. They are then expected to return those books once the Words on Wheels comes back.

Words on Wheels has something for all ages. They categorize their selection of books from preschool books for those learning to read all the way to graphic novels for high schoolers.

Bonneville High School senior Raegan Williams is volunteering with Words on Wheels for her senior project. She says she is willing to help out the program to spread the book program around.

"I hope to be a teacher, and I thought, this is really cool to see all these books and how influential books can be in young kids lives, and it's interesting to make sure you have books in the classroom, books at home. Even like being a parent, being a mom, you know, making sure your kids have books to read because it really does help out later in life."

The Words on Wheels goes around every Thursday morning until the month of August. Here is the schedule:

  • 9 a.m. - 2179 Alan Street
  • 9:45 a.m. - 4030 John Adams Parkway
  • 10:30 a.m. - 480 Eden Drive
  • 11:15 a.m. - 556 Contoe Avenue

