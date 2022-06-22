ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks become heavy favorite to land commitment from No. 2 ranked player in Washington

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tc3ss_0gKCCX5A00

The Oregon Ducks have done incredibly well when it comes to the recruitment of four-star cornerback Caleb Presley, and it appears those efforts could end up paying off before long.

Presley, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 CB and No. 78 player in the 2023 class, was high school teammates with five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, who arrived on campus to start his Oregon career with the Ducks this last week. Presley is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Washington.

Related

Jersey numbers unveiled for Oregon WR Caleb Chapman, 5-star OT Josh Conerly

After taking a visit to Eugene last weekend, the recruiting forecast for Presley has been active for the blue-chip defensive back. According to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions, the Ducks are the heavy favorites to land the Washington CB. Three new predictions came from Steve Wiltfong, Brandon Huffman and Greg Biggins.

If those names ring a bell, they should — that trio is among the most plugged-in throughout the world of recruiting, and all feel confident Presley will choose the Ducks.

So after grabbing a commitment from the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Washington in 2022, will the Ducks be able to get the No. 2 player in 2023? To make things even sweeter, Oregon is also in a good spot to land four-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, the No. 1 player in Washington for this class as well.

Related

Ducks becomes favorite to land 4-star Texas safety, 3-star CB from Washington D.C.

That may be getting too far ahead of ourselves, though. We don’t yet know when Presley will make his final commitment, but at this point, it seems like the Ducks are in a great spot.

List

Updated visitor list for Oregon Ducks' second massive recruiting weekend in Eugene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHFj1_0gKCCX5A00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Summer league pits top basketball talent in DMV

HYATTSVILLE, Md (DC News Now) — The high school basketball season may have ended months ago, but the gym at Dematha High School has been showcasing the top talent in the DMV at the Capitol Hoops summer league.  “I’ve been running the summer league for now five years, and we bring together some of the […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Loads of Limits on Day 1 at the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – The fishing was phenomenal on the first day of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division event on the Potomac River. The majority of the pros and Strike King co-anglers returned to the scales with five-fish limits and kickers aplenty. This event is hosted by...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Complex

7 Big Takeaways From Something in the Water Festival 2022

Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances in front of over 50,000 attendees. Pharrell moved the show to DC from his native Virginia after the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. He told USA Today, “Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?”
WASHINGTON, DC
dcpolicycenter.org

Proximity to homicide exposure in Washington, D.C., 2021

When neighborhoods are exposed to crime, children are less likely to play outside, more likely to be stressed out or experience poor mental health. They worry about safe passage to their schools and fall behind in their schoolwork. The incidence of homicides has increased dramatically in the District of Columbia...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Chapman
WUSA

DC reaches 100th homicide mark faster than any year since 2003

WASHINGTON — The district crossed the grim threshold of 100 homicides so far in 2022, the earliest that mark has been reached since 2003, and the DC Police Union is placing the blame on council's police reform legislation. On Father's Day, 16-year-old Taniya Jones was killed inside a Southeast,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

DC officials weigh solutions to illegal dirt bike riding

WASHINGTON - New York Mayor Eric Adams is getting praise and backlash for coming down hard on illegal dirt bikes. A city bulldozer destroyed nearly a hundred bikes on Wednesday. After the event, Adams tweeted: "This is only the beginning." It comes as D.C. continues to see illegal dirt bike...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Rapper Nelly to perform at Maryland State Fair concert series in September

TIMONIUM, MD — Rapper Nelly is coming to Maryland to headline the State Fair!. He will be featured in a concert series presented by M&T Bank. The event is called the 2022 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at The Maryland State Fair featuring shows with rap superstar NELLY, Country Music Sensations Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and Legendary Rock Band Styx.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Oregon Ducks#Cb
WTOP

Man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast. Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave. Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest. The victim died...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bon Appétit

Goodbye to the Gay Bar. Hello to the Queer Bar

There is no question whether Washington, D.C.’s As You Are is a place for queer people. Rainbow streamers hang on the outside patio. The smells of nag champa, buttery loaves of bread, and coffee linger as you walk into the sunlit street-level café. Women’s sports play on the 80-inch TV behind the bar while Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse, and Elton John croon in the background. People are on afternoon dates, coworking, or playing board games. They’re drinking matcha lattes, wine spritzers, and zero-proof cocktails. On a Saturday afternoon you might even find Elliot, a three-year-old and known regular, with her two moms, commanding the attention of everyone after soccer practice.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Inside The Latest Fight To Protect D.C.’s Historic Black Cemeteries

On a balmy day last September, Lisa Fager was on her daily walk through two of Washington D.C.’s oldest African American cemeteries when she saw a construction crew perilously close to the historic grounds. As the the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society, which is working to protect the cemeteries, Fager was shocked that she hadn’t been notified.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy