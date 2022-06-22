Ducks become heavy favorite to land commitment from No. 2 ranked player in Washington

The Oregon Ducks have done incredibly well when it comes to the recruitment of four-star cornerback Caleb Presley, and it appears those efforts could end up paying off before long.

Presley, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 CB and No. 78 player in the 2023 class, was high school teammates with five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, who arrived on campus to start his Oregon career with the Ducks this last week. Presley is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Washington.

Related

Jersey numbers unveiled for Oregon WR Caleb Chapman, 5-star OT Josh Conerly

After taking a visit to Eugene last weekend, the recruiting forecast for Presley has been active for the blue-chip defensive back. According to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions, the Ducks are the heavy favorites to land the Washington CB. Three new predictions came from Steve Wiltfong, Brandon Huffman and Greg Biggins.

If those names ring a bell, they should — that trio is among the most plugged-in throughout the world of recruiting, and all feel confident Presley will choose the Ducks.

So after grabbing a commitment from the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Washington in 2022, will the Ducks be able to get the No. 2 player in 2023? To make things even sweeter, Oregon is also in a good spot to land four-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, the No. 1 player in Washington for this class as well.

Related

Ducks becomes favorite to land 4-star Texas safety, 3-star CB from Washington D.C.

That may be getting too far ahead of ourselves, though. We don’t yet know when Presley will make his final commitment, but at this point, it seems like the Ducks are in a great spot.

List

Updated visitor list for Oregon Ducks' second massive recruiting weekend in Eugene