ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate advances gun-safety bill, overcoming filibuster

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alexander Bolton
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLOMN_0gKCBQwI00

The Senate advanced a bipartisan gun-safety bill past the threat of a filibuster Thursday, setting up a final vote for later in the day or Friday on the farthest-reaching gun legislation that Congress has considered in decades.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Six-piece, no nuggets: Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in restaurant; one arrestee charged for drug offense, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Natchez woman found in Georgia

UPDATE: ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Akayla Miller was located in Grove Town, Georgia. She is safe. ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filibuster#Politics Federal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘My rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point’: Video of protester angry at Democratic money-grab goes viral

A video of a protester outraged at the Democrats for fundraising off of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade has gone viral after she said “my rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point”. Protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling have also turned their ire on Democratic Party, blasting them for being quick to call for donations after the decision while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.One protester,...
PROTESTS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana woman approaches police with a bloody eye

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, while working on a 3 car wreck along Louisiana Ave. and E.E. Wallace Blvd., a woman approached the scene with a bloody eye. The woman appeared to have a deep cut above her left eye. The victim told police that Karvin Dotson was the one […]
FERRIDAY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy