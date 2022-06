There are few places to go to watch the “big game” in Raymore, but residents will have one more option later this year at a restaurant that may be familiar to many. Johnny’s Tavern, a popular sports bar and restaurant in the Kansas City metro area, will be opening its newest location in Raymore. The new restaurant will be at the Raymore Market Center at Highway 58 and Sunset Lane.

