Lack Of Weather, Climate Knowledge Fueled New Mexico's Largest Wildfire, Forest Service Says

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a weekend soaker for most of New Mexico with heavy rain moving into the northern mountains Saturday night. We’ve already collected widespread totals of 1-2″ for parts of Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa. Flash flooding will continue to be the biggest threat tonight as the core of the heavy rain moves over the burn scars. This batch of storms will slowly push north while scattered showers and storms fill out the western part of the state. Rainfall will be heaviest northeast with the cold front northeast. Skies remain mostly cloudy/overcast through the overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll also continue our muggier/milder trend for the nights. However, temperatures will cool well below average for Sunday, up to 20° even! This means the ABQ metro area will only reach into the middle 70s both Sunday and Monday contending with record cool high temperatures for much of central and northern NM.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO