Environment

Lack Of Weather, Climate Knowledge Fueled New Mexico's Largest Wildfire, Forest Service Says

The Weather Channel
 2 days ago

A new report issued by the U.S. Forest Service details missteps that led to the Hermits Peak Fire. The blaze was purposely started as a prescribed burn on April 6. It's now burned more than 533 square miles and destroyed hundreds of homes. A lack of attention to weather...

weather.com

KRQE News 13

National forests in New Mexico to reopen after monsoon rains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Due to all this recent rain, national forests around New Mexico are opening back up. The Valles Caldera, Lincoln, Cibola, Santa Fe, and Carson National Forests announced that their tough restrictions will be lifted by 8 a.m. Friday. “As we begin to get rainfall come monsoon season like we’ve seen over the last […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
thekatynews.com

Even One of the Healthiest Counties Struggles to Manage COVID-19

Los Alamos County, a small New Mexico community, has been better prepared than most communities should a sudden and potentially fatal virus arrive on their doorstep. They spent time in nature, hiking in the neighboring mountainous regions and canyons, reaping the benefits of physical activity in the fresh air. Those with an appreciation for scientific research have a National Lab to visit. The population also has access to good education and wealth. It doesn’t surprise anyone when they find the county gets the honor of the healthiest county in America for the third consecutive year in a U.S. News report.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
centraloregondaily.com

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to turn into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history. The agency on Tuesday released the findings...
POLITICS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves north this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a weekend soaker for most of New Mexico with heavy rain moving into the northern mountains Saturday night. We’ve already collected widespread totals of 1-2″ for parts of Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa. Flash flooding will continue to be the biggest threat tonight as the core of the heavy rain moves over the burn scars. This batch of storms will slowly push north while scattered showers and storms fill out the western part of the state. Rainfall will be heaviest northeast with the cold front northeast. Skies remain mostly cloudy/overcast through the overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll also continue our muggier/milder trend for the nights. However, temperatures will cool well below average for Sunday, up to 20° even! This means the ABQ metro area will only reach into the middle 70s both Sunday and Monday contending with record cool high temperatures for much of central and northern NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Video shows monsoon rain effects in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon rains brought some tense moments to Ruidoso. Jesus Figueroa shared with KRQE News 13 video of the hail storm that came through the area and shredded leaves from trees and branches. The rain that came with quickly filled the river, pushing it over its banks. The river was so high, it […]
RUIDOSO, NM
Randy Moore
KRQE News 13

FEMA approves more than $3.5M in disaster assistance for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than $3.5M has been approved by FEMA for New Mexico residents recovering from wildfires. That includes more than 1,000 applications that have been approved for FEMA assistance. The Small Business Administration has approved more than $4.3M in disaster loans and 51 total loans have been approved.
SMALL BUSINESS
KOAT 7

New Mexico in hiring slump despite demand

Target 7 looked out how high unemployment in New Mexico is being dealt with. New Mexico has an over 5% unemployment rate. One reason that the nearly 50,000 jobs listed on New Mexico's employment website have not seen a ton of acceptance is because of the type of job, according to an economist.
ECONOMY
KTSM

New Mexico Planned Parenthood preparing for influx of patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the overturning of Roe v Wade, many people in states where abortion could be banned will be looking to other states who allow the practice, like the State of New Mexico. KTSM spoke with New Mexico Planned Parenthood as well as the Republican party of New Mexico to see […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Hundreds gather at Tiguex Park to protest Roe v. Wade decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds gathered in Albuquerque’s Tiguex Park angry and shocked after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Others gathered outside an Albuquerque abortion clinic saying they’ve waiting for this day. “It’s always been unconstitutional and a woman doesn’t have a right to kill. You have a right to kill somebody that’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over $40 million in funding will go to 32 New Mexico governments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 32 local governments in New Mexico will receive a total of $46.3 million in funding for 2022, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. Since local governments cannot tax federal land, these Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) help with costs of maintaining important community services. “The nearly $500 million being distributed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
95.5 KLAQ

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain to bring flooding in parts of New Mexico Tuesday

Heavy rain will develop Tuesday across central New Mexico and will continue into Wednesday morning. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, and will lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding. More monsoon storms continue Monday afternoon for some in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in...
ENVIRONMENT

