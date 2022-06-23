Hailey Bieber Is Getting Sued For Her Rhode Brand & TikTok Is Just Adding To Her Problems

Hailey Rhode Bieber launched her skincare brand last week, and she's already facing some heat for it.

The model, who named the skincare line Rhode, is being sued by a clothing company that's also called RHODE. The fashion brand is seeking a preliminary injunction against Bieber, reports Insider.

RHODE's co-founders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, claim in court documents that Bieber's new line creates "consumer confusion" that could eventually result in "irreparable damage" to their brand. They also say that Bieber knew they already had the name, and that she actually tried to buy it from them four years ago.

The fashion brand, which launched in 2013, is requesting that Bieber stop using the name for her business.

It also flagged a TikTok comment she wrote as a sign that she was moving in on their fashion niche, after she said that "clothes will come," reported People.

"Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line," RHODE wrote on Instagram. "We have only the brand name 'RHODE' that we’ve built. That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line’s brand. Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners."

Last week, Bieber celebrated the launch of her skincare line and shared a few photos of the event on Instagram.

Her brand account already has more followers than RHODE does on Instagram.

Bieber and her representatives have not yet commented on the lawsuit.