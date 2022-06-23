ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Hailey Bieber Is Getting Sued For Her Rhode Brand & TikTok Is Just Adding To Her Problems

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXbet_0gKC6xRN00

Hailey Rhode Bieber launched her skincare brand last week, and she's already facing some heat for it.

The model, who named the skincare line Rhode, is being sued by a clothing company that's also called RHODE. The fashion brand is seeking a preliminary injunction against Bieber, reports Insider.

RHODE's co-founders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, claim in court documents that Bieber's new line creates "consumer confusion" that could eventually result in "irreparable damage" to their brand. They also say that Bieber knew they already had the name, and that she actually tried to buy it from them four years ago.

The fashion brand, which launched in 2013, is requesting that Bieber stop using the name for her business.

It also flagged a TikTok comment she wrote as a sign that she was moving in on their fashion niche, after she said that "clothes will come," reported People.

"Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line," RHODE wrote on Instagram. "We have only the brand name 'RHODE' that we’ve built. That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line’s brand. Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners."

Last week, Bieber celebrated the launch of her skincare line and shared a few photos of the event on Instagram.

Her brand account already has more followers than RHODE does on Instagram.

Bieber and her representatives have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Dua Lipa Sued (Again) for Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself to Instagram

Robert Barbera accuses the singer of copyright infringement, marking the second time she's been sued for the same offense in less than a year. Dua Lipa is being sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram for the second time in a year, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in California. This time, a New York-based photographer named Robert Barbera is claiming the singer committed copyright infringement after posting photos he took of her in July 2018 to the social media platform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bieber
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video Shows Crowd Leaving ASAP Rocky Performance After He Showed Up So Late He Became the Headliner

A$AP Rocky recently showed up so late for a performance in Manchester, U.K. that he ended up going on after the show's headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers. For the month of June, A$AP Rocky has been on tour with the Peppers in Europe, performing five dates on the famed rock band's Global Tour. However, during the show at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (June 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper reportedly arrived so late he became the headliner by default. During the show, an announcement was shown that read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers."
MUSIC
thesource.com

Travis Scott Hits the Streets in New $5.5M Bugatti

Travis Scott is making his return to music, booked for festival stages and teasing the forthcoming Utopia album. With his return comes a new whip as Travis has been seen behind the wheel of a $5.5 million Bugatti. According to TMZ, Scott copped a new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport,...
MUSIC
bravotv.com

Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Clarify Their Living Situation

In January 2021, Shep Rose explained that his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, had her own home “less than 10 minutes away” from his, but they spent so much time together that they “might as well live together.” Nearly a year and a half later, the Southern Charm couple shared an update on their living arrangement on the show’s June 23 Season 8 premiere.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Brand Tiktok
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

We've spend a significant amount of time wearing masks. So while lipstick may still be somewhat out of the question, our eyes are still often all people see. Therefore, it makes sense if you've been more focused on your eye makeup as of late. But if you are new to...
MAKEUP
reviewed.com

These vibrant eyeliners add the perfect touch of color to my hooded eyes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Having what some people call “hooded eyes”—that is, a deep fold between my eyelid and eyebrow—has proven to be the ultimate challenge when getting my eye makeup to show. But thankfully, I have found ways to let my hard work shine through, like brushing my eyeshadow above my deep-set crease—a tip I learned from beauty TikToker Nikki de Jager (better known as @nikkietutorials)—and by coloring in my inner fold with bright eyeliners. When I heard the news of M.A.C. Cosmetics launching its Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, I decided to see if they could enhance my eye makeup looks.
MAKEUP
Parade

Katy Perry Gives Generous Tip to Restaurant Hostess for Refreshing Reason

Katy Perry got into an argument with the hostess at an Australian cafe over the weekend but don't worry—the "California Gurl" made it up to her by leaving a generous tip. According to the Daily Mail, the "Firework" singer went out for breakfast with her family at a cafe in Port Douglas on Saturday morning. There were no tables available and the hostess told Perry she'd have to wait for a table.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano. The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among...
NFL
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy