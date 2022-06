Frank De Boer was announced as the new Crystal Palace manager on this day in 2017.The former Ajax defender was a high-profile appointment, replacing Sam Allardyce on a three-year deal, but he was sacked 10 weeks later when Palace lost their first four league matches of the season without scoring a single goal.He left having managed the team for only 450 minutes of game time, making it the shortest reign of the Premier League era in terms of number of matches, and was replaced by Roy Hodgson.De Boer, whose only win came in a second-round EFL Cup tie against Ipswich,...

MLS ・ 1 HOUR AGO