Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer Location and Guide

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer, including where to...

IGN

Matka the Curse Weaver Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Matka the Curse Weaver, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you get for beating her.
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Sword is a tool specifically designed to kill Mobs: while it doesn't have the highest damage output of the tools, it's one of the fastest. It can be crafted using Wooden Planks, Cobblestone, Iron, Gold and Diamond. If you have a Smithing Table, you can combine a Diamond Sword with a Netherite Ingot to make a Netherite Sword, which has more damage and durability.
IGN

Takeda Nobutada Build Guide and Tips

Learn how to get the most out of Takeda Nobutada in Naraka: Bladepoint with this Takeda Nobudata build guide. Nobutada is a unique character who excels at carefully planned attacks instead of going all out, though his skills have a few caveats worth paying attention to when deciding how you want to play.
IGN

Leyndell, Royal Capital Location and Walkthrough

Leyndell, Royal Capital is a Legacy Dungeon you can encounter in the Altus Plateau area in Elden Ring. It is a massive, labyrinthine city with powerful enemies, multiple bosses, and many treasures. This page will contain walkthrough and guide information on how to reach Leyndell, all the treasures and items that can be found inside, tips for navigating the dungeon, and how to defeat its fearsome bosses.
IGN

Mission 4: The Old City

Neon White's fourth Mission, The Old City, is amongst the most short-lived in the game and even though it consists of three levels, there are only two Hidden Gifts up for grabs. While this guide will not discuss any major narrative spoilers be aware that Level 3 - The Clocktower does not include a Gift Collectible and the reasoning behind that may be considered a spoiler by some. Tread lightly when reading if you've yet to complete The Old City.
IGN

Crusader Class Build Guide

The Crusaders are very versatile characters that can either take the role of the tank, the support, or even both! They usually stay in the frontlines buffing everyone around them with their skills to protect them from damage or increase their critical rate. If you want a very versatile character that can fit both the support and the tank roles, the crusader might be the class for you!
IGN

Circus Electrique - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay of this upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, including a peek at the character, classes, abilities, and more. Circus Electrique launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
IGN

Valkyrie Hildr

Valkyrie Hildr is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Hildr is not located in a Hidden Chamber of Odin but can be found in the poison fog maze of Niflheim in the back corner area. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Hildr in God of War (2018).
IGN

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the characters and more in this announcement trailer for Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society. At the edge of town sits a deserted mansion, central residence to a manorial estate that hides many wonders including the entrance to the mysterious Labyrinth of Galleria. Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in early 2023.
IGN

Mission 6: Covenant - All Gift Locations

In Neon White's sixth mission there'll be 10 Gifts up for grabs and while some can be located with ease, others are amongst the most well-hidden collectibles in the game thus far. So if you'd rather spend less time searching for Gifts and more time climbing the Global Leaderboard this guide is for you.
IGN

Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
IGN

Bastion Remnant

Minecraft's Bastion Remnants are generated structures that are among the largest structures in the entire game that appear in all biomes of the Nether, with the exception of Basalt Deltas. They are the exclusive home of Piglin Brutes, in addition to Piglins and Hoglins, none of which will respawn after you've defeated them.
IGN

An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Review

Ever since Outriders released early last year, I’ve held a theory that it's the ultimate fast food game: a bland story filled with cheesy one-liners and mindless encounters that you know aren’t good for you, but undeniably awesome combat that’s easy for you and your friends to lose hours in just makes it so dang tasty. In that context, if the base game was a Big Mac, then the latest expansion, Worldslayer, is that one sandwich from KFC where the bread is replaced by fried chicken. With a fine-tuned combat sandbox, expanded build-crafting options, and a drastically upgraded endgame, Worldslayer improves upon a lot of what was already great about the original, but it also doubles down on many of its shortcomings. That includes another weak story, annoying boss fights, and an overall lack of stuff to do. The result is a fleeting evolution of its space–magic mayhem, but one that’s still entertaining enough to leave me feeling good about making a return trip to Enoch.
IGN

Earmuff Potion

The Earmuff Potion is a potion used to protect Ellie from the noises of the Gaga Bird in Little Witch in the Woods. Drinking this potion will allow Ellie to pass through to the Green Forest Depths. Here you will find the Earmuff Potion's creation methods, usage, and more.
IGN

How to Watch IGN's LGBTQIA2+ Pride 2022 Livestream

It’s Pride Month; the time of year where we commemorate the history and achievements of the LGBTQIA2+ community. As a continuation of our annual tradition, we’re excited to be celebrating with our own LGBTQIA2+ Pride livestream again this year!. We're participating in Tiltify's #UnifiedForPride campaign, not only to...
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
IGN

Aussie Deals: Where to Buy the LEGO Question Block and Other Gaming Inspired Sets!

Since early 2020, LEGO and Nintendo have enjoyed the perfect marriage of intellectual properties. Think about how well suited the match is in visual terms. You've got the blocky pixelation of the most recognisable 8-bit video game seamlessly interlocking with the blocky...er, blockiness of the LEGO system. That's a chocolate meets peanut butter pairing.
