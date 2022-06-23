Federal funds available for emergency food, shelter programs
Buchanan County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county will receive $22,860 for Phase 39 and $70,656 for Phase ARPAR to supplement emergency food and shelter programs locally....
BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year at Monday’s regular meeting in the school commons. South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the upcoming budget is as preliminary as it gets since the district doesn’t yet have its assessed valuation from the county, which it plans to receive in August or September. However, barring that or any other large changes, the preliminary budget is fairly close to what the district will have to work with during the school year.
As some Kansas City religious groups rejoiced at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, other faith groups were left reeling by the decision. Rabbi Alan Londy from The New Reform Temple in Kansas City, Missouri, spoke to his members at Friday night’s Shabbat service, saying the decision was more than just political and a direct affront to religious freedom. On Saturday, he said he was still in shock.
Two new troopers have been assigned to Troop H, in Northwest Missouri. Troopers Saxton W. Pliley and Jackson D. Schmedding will report for duty on July 11th. Trooper Pliley, is from Jamesport and has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb counties. Trooper Saxton served in the United States Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021, where he obtained the rank of corporal.
LIBERTY, Mo. — A new task force in Clay County is targeting human trafficking and child exploitation. The sheriff's office is working with a nonprofit to get predators in custody and get victims the help they need. In a building on Independence Avenue, the seeds of hope are planted.
Gary Lezak, the chief meteorologist for KSHB, reports that there are clouds streaming across the sky this morning, and thunderstorms are being produced over central Kansas by an upper-level disturbance. Even though they are still several hours away, these thunderstorms are moving toward Kansas City. Cloud Buildup. Early in the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It happens everyday. Someone drops a check into a mailbox and trusts that it will reach its destination. Many of us rely on the post office for sending important documents and payments. Most of the time, the documents and payments are safely delivered. But, not always.
This weekend marks the fourth annual PARKED food truck festival in Shawnee. This Friday evening, the city of Shawnee will host several food trucks, local vendors, a beer garden, a live band, fireworks and bounce houses to kick off National Parks and Recreation Month. Friday, June 24. 5:30-9:30 pm. 4751...
Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Steve Brackeen is normally all smiles but if you want to this gun shop owner fired up, just start talking about gun rights. "I believe every American has the right, as the Second Amendment says, to protect themselves," said Brackeen, owner of Blue Steel Guns & Ammo.
CLAY COUNTY — While the weekend before the July Fourth weekend may seem a bit quieter, there are still plenty of things to do. There will be free snow cones offered by Nelson Home Group from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the splash pad in Kearney's Lions Park, located downtown off Jefferson Street.
This isn’t about a fast-food chain or a happy meal, but this week’s adorable pet may certainly make you smile. Meet Bittie Kittie, or as she is sometimes called, BK. She is a 3-year-old domestic longhair mix who has been spayed. BK is described as being affectionate and...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been sentenced for robbing banks in KCMO, Lee’s Summit, and Odessa within a period of about a month in 2019. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, admitted to robbing three banks and was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole. He was sentenced as “a career offender.”
Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify two people who were the ones last seen in a stolen sports car. Police said the Honda Del Sol was stolen out of Lenexa last week and was found in Kansas City, Missouri, the next day. However, they...
WATHENA, Kan. - Geary D. Engemann, 78, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Geary was born on April 17, 1944, at Fort Riley, Kansas, to Walter W. and Margaret L. (Gummig) Engemann. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena where he graduated from Wathena High School in 1962, Northwest Missouri State University in 1967 with a BS, then 1989 with a master's degree from Kansas State University. Geary began teaching at Lafayette High School, in St. Joseph, in 1967, he then moved to Wathena High School and taught from 1970 until his retirement in 2001. Geary also owned and operated Engemann Service from 1970 until 2018.
