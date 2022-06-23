ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Federal funds available for emergency food, shelter programs

By News-Press NOW
 4 days ago

Buchanan County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county will receive $22,860 for Phase 39 and $70,656 for Phase ARPAR to supplement emergency food and shelter programs locally....

South Nodaway board approves 2022-2023 budget

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year at Monday’s regular meeting in the school commons. South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the upcoming budget is as preliminary as it gets since the district doesn’t yet have its assessed valuation from the county, which it plans to receive in August or September. However, barring that or any other large changes, the preliminary budget is fairly close to what the district will have to work with during the school year.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
In response to Supreme Court’s decision, some Kansas City faith groups question what’s next

As some Kansas City religious groups rejoiced at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, other faith groups were left reeling by the decision. Rabbi Alan Londy from The New Reform Temple in Kansas City, Missouri, spoke to his members at Friday night’s Shabbat service, saying the decision was more than just political and a direct affront to religious freedom. On Saturday, he said he was still in shock.
KANSAS CITY, KS
New Troopers In Troop H

Two new troopers have been assigned to Troop H, in Northwest Missouri. Troopers Saxton W. Pliley and Jackson D. Schmedding will report for duty on July 11th. Trooper Pliley, is from Jamesport and has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb counties. Trooper Saxton served in the United States Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021, where he obtained the rank of corporal.
JAMESPORT, MO
6 Things To Do This Weekend In KC: June 23-26 2022

This weekend marks the fourth annual PARKED food truck festival in Shawnee. This Friday evening, the city of Shawnee will host several food trucks, local vendors, a beer garden, a live band, fireworks and bounce houses to kick off National Parks and Recreation Month. Friday, June 24. 5:30-9:30 pm. 4751...
Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
Weekend events include music, movie night

CLAY COUNTY — While the weekend before the July Fourth weekend may seem a bit quieter, there are still plenty of things to do. There will be free snow cones offered by Nelson Home Group from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the splash pad in Kearney's Lions Park, located downtown off Jefferson Street.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Bittie Kittie

This isn’t about a fast-food chain or a happy meal, but this week’s adorable pet may certainly make you smile. Meet Bittie Kittie, or as she is sometimes called, BK. She is a 3-year-old domestic longhair mix who has been spayed. BK is described as being affectionate and...
MARYVILLE, MO
Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Engemann, Geary D. 1944-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Geary D. Engemann, 78, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Geary was born on April 17, 1944, at Fort Riley, Kansas, to Walter W. and Margaret L. (Gummig) Engemann. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena where he graduated from Wathena High School in 1962, Northwest Missouri State University in 1967 with a BS, then 1989 with a master's degree from Kansas State University. Geary began teaching at Lafayette High School, in St. Joseph, in 1967, he then moved to Wathena High School and taught from 1970 until his retirement in 2001. Geary also owned and operated Engemann Service from 1970 until 2018.
WATHENA, KS

