Dallas, TX

Planning on Flying Out of Dallas Soon? Read This Before You Do

By Krystal Montez
 2 days ago
This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights...

The Associated Press

Delta wins right to stay at Dallas airport after lawsuit

DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will be able to continue operating flights at Dallas Love Field for another six years, under a settlement approved by the city council. The agreement, which passed without debate this week, appears to end a long court fight over gates at the city-owned airport near downtown Dallas that is dominated by Southwest Airlines.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airport Officials Recommend Dallas Love Field Expansion

Dallas Airport officials commissioned an economic impact study that includes the suggestion of expanding Dallas Love Field Airport. The study was presented Tuesday to the Dallas City Council Transportation Committee. It comes as a surprise to Love Field neighbors who recall years of controversy about noise and traffic at the...
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
Axios Dallas

3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
WFAA

First-time 'Meet the Breed' dog event happening in Dallas

DALLAS — A first-time event is coming to Dallas that will give people the chance to get to know more about a breed of dog they might be interested in adopting. Dallas' first American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

