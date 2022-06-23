ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WARNING: Dangerous Escaped Tennessee Inmate Could Be In Alabama

By Dre Day
 2 days ago
According to authorities in Tennessee, an inmate who has escaped multiple times has escaped once again and he could pose a threat to Alabamians. WKRG reports that 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne recently escaped from custody while being transferred to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute. Where the...

CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wmot.org

Charges dropped for Black Tennessee man stunned by cop in traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Black DoorDash driver no longer faces charges in a traffic stop for speeding in which a police officer shot him with a stun gun. The exchange involving Delane Gordon and Collegedale Officer Evan Driskill was largely made public by a video Gordon recorded on his cellphone, as he declined to leave his car and requested a police supervisor.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: First Tennesseean arrested for felony camping

A homeless Knoxville woman has apparently become the first person in Tennessee to be arrested under a controversial new law that targets the poorest of the poor by making it a felony to camp without permission on government property. She was, in fact, arrested on Tuesday by officers from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Tennessee Infant DENIED Transplant Because Of Vaccination Status

Tennessee Stands reports a 7-month-old baby boy has been denied life-saving surgery because he isn’t vaccinated. Both Vanderbilt and TN Donor Services have allegedly denied the baby August surgery due to his vaccination status, which is legal to do in Tennessee. KWAM will keep you updated on the latest developments. Tennessee Stands Executive Director and State Senate candidate Gary Humble joined “Wake Up Memphis” to provide background to this story as well as a call to contact decision makers to help this child.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

What Does Tennessee’s Trigger Law Do?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — With Roe vs Wade overturned, the “Human Life Protection Act” has been triggered in Tennessee, outlawing most abortions. The law prevents abortion at any point between fertilization and birth, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exception is for situations in which...
TENNESSEE STATE
105.1 The Block

Eli Ricks’ Case Dismissed by Mississippi Court

Per Mike Rodak of AL.com, a court in Mississippi has officially dismissed a marijuana charge against current Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks. Ricks was arrested in May after being pulled over by Mississippi Highway Patrol while traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. Ricks was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and his vehicle, a 2018 Mercedes Benz, was uninsured.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
105.1 The Block

Scorpions Invading Alabama Homes And Workplaces

So when you think about scorpions do you think you would find one here in Alabama?. Yes, we have them here living among us. Creepy right?. So the Hentz Striped Scorpion and the Southern Unstriped Scorpion, which is also called the Southern Devil Scorpion, call Alabama home. Before you panic...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Ohio murders found dead in Morgan County

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man found dead in a car in Falkville on Thursday. Dante Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chunn said. According to the coroner, Hawes was the suspect in two murders in Dayton, Ohio.
105.1 The Block

VIDEO: Watch How Quickly Temperatures Spike Inside an Alabama Car

Be prepared for some active weather today plus stay alert to the temperatures, currently, it is 98 degrees in Tuscaloosa with a feels like temp of 107!. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-Talladega-Clay-Randolph- Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers- Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock- Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour- Including the cities of Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
