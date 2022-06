Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO