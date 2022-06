Montgomery County Recreation is allowing residents to pre-purchase tickets to their seven outdoor pools at a discounted rate of $5 per person for Monday, July 4. A maximum of 10 tickets can be purchased by any person and each will be valid for one of two sessions at any selected pool , according to a county press release on Thursday. The times for each session are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO