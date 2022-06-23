ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

'Structural racism' cited in study of breast-biopsy delays

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Black and Asian women are more likely than white women to experience significant delays in getting breast biopsies after a mammogram identifies an abnormality. Moreover, those delays appear to be influenced by screening site-specific factors that may stem from structural racism, according to research published today in JAMA Oncology....

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Daily

Study shows link between cyberbullying and suicidality in early adolescence

Young adolescents who are targets of cyberbullying are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and attempts, an association that goes above and beyond the link between suicidality and traditional offline bullying, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings were published today in JAMA Network Open.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Science Daily

COVID-19 Omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice, study finds

Georgia State University researchers have found that the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the Omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Science Daily

Researchers determine 1st crystal structure of LAG3

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer care. The therapy works by preventing tumors from shutting down the immune response, which in turn allows T cells to kill cancer cells. Established checkpoint inhibitors target the proteins PD-1 and CTLA-4 and are used to treat a variety of solid tumor types, including melanoma and lung cancer. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting the protein LAG3. This anti-LAG3 antibody, called relatlimab, was administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma.
CANCER
Science Daily

Antibiotic use and sepsis make recent improvements

Hospitals and policymakers alike have banded together to improve recognition and treatment of sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to infection, which by some estimates, accounts for 30-50% of all deaths in hospitalized patients. Lessening sepsis' deadly effects means clinicians need to move quickly to recognize the signs and symptoms, and initiate treatment with antibiotics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Breast Cancer Screening#Racism#Asian
Science Daily

Beyond the spike: New antibody analysis predicts severe COVID-19 outcomes

Most research on immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccine development has focused on antibody responses to the spike protein and other viral surface proteins. But antibodies that recognize the virus's internal proteins could also be important for immunity and disease outcomes, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University researchers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
psychologytoday.com

A Potential New Treatment for Meth Addiction

Overdose deaths involving meth almost tripled between 2015 and 2019 in people 18 to 64. While there have long been FDA-approved medical treatments for opioid addiction, there are no approved treatments for meth addiction. New research has produced promising results by combining two different FDA-approved medications—injectable naltrexone and oral bupropion....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Science Daily

Chemically modified plant compounds work against hepatitis E virus

Hepatitis E virus (HEV) is widespread, and so far there is no effective drug. In the search for one, the so-called rocaglates have come into focus: plant compounds that can inhibit the replication of viruses. Researchers from the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr Universität Bochum (RUB) have examined a library of chemically modified rocaglates for their antiviral effect, which was developed by a team from Boston. One group of active ingredients in particular stood out, a so-called amidino group. It was particularly effective in inhibiting viral replication.
CANCER
Science Daily

New genetic associations in pediatric NAFLD affect both risk and severity

In a pair of overlapping studies, a diverse team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, have deepened investigations into the genetic origins of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in children, describing multiple gene variants (including some previously unknown) that contribute to the risk of developing NAFLD and gene variants associated with the severity of the liver disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
Science Daily

From outside to inside: A rapid and precise total assessment method for cells

Having a good eye for detail is an essential skill for many professions. In particular, biologists use special techniques and advanced technology to analyze individual cells with unprecedented precision. Impedance cytometry is one experimental method that can reveal specific characteristics of living single cells. This technique requires electrical penetration, in which high-frequency current can freely pass through the cell membrane, without damaging the cell. Now, researchers from Japan have determined optimal conditions to perform impedance cytometry. Their work may lead to rapid assessment of cells during culture in biological experiments.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New way in which T cells learn to tell friend from foe

The human immune system is a nearly perfect defense mechanism. It protects the body from disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. It detects nascent tumors and eradicates them. It cleans up cellular debris at the site of injury or infection. To perform its myriad functions, the immune system must, above...
CANCER
Science Daily

Microbial link between Western-style diet and incidence of colorectal cancer uncovered

New research builds the case that a Western-style diet -- rich in red and processed meat, sugar and refined grains/carbohydrates -- is tied to higher risk of colorectal cancer through the intestinal microbiota. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital with collaborators looked at data from more than 134,000 participants from...
CANCER
Science Daily

Biodiversity risks to persist well beyond future global temperature peak

Even if global temperatures begin to decline after peaking this century because of climate change, the risks to biodiversity could persist for decades after, finds a new study by UCL and University of Cape Town researchers. The paper, published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, models...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Message received: Scientists identify the molecular mechanisms behind learning and memory

Patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) have lower levels of the neuromodulator acetylcholine (ACh) in their brains. Donepezil, an AD drug, increases brain ACh levels and improves AD-associated learning deficits. Now, researchers have identified the intracellular signal cascade through which ACh regulates aversive learning, a major preliminary test for AD drugs. Researchers also found that donepezil activates this signal cascade to regulate aversive learning. The findings indicate the potential of the signaling cascade as drug targets.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study finds chaos is more common in ecological systems than previously thought

Chaos in natural populations appears to be much more common than previously recognized, according to a new analysis by scientists at UC Santa Cruz and NOAA Fisheries. Populations of organisms in natural ecosystems fluctuate a lot, and a key question for ecologists is whether those fluctuations are regular (varying around some theoretically "stable" equilibrium), random (completely unpredictable), or chaotic. Chaotic systems, like the weather, can be predictable in the short term but not in the long term, and they are highly sensitive to small differences in the initial conditions.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Higher protein intake while dieting leads to healthier eating

Eating a larger proportion of protein while dieting leads to better food choices and helps avoid the loss of lean body mass, according to a Rutgers study. An analysis of pooled data from multiple weight-loss trials conducted at Rutgers shows that increasing the amount of protein even slightly, from 18 percent of a person's food intake to 20 percent, has a substantial impact on the quality of the food choices made by the person. The study was published in the medical journal Obesity.
DIETS
Science Daily

Novel, sensitive, and robust single-cell RNA sequencing technique outperforms competition

The advent of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has revolutionized the fields of medicine and biology by providing the ability to study the inner workings of thousands of cells at one go. But scRNA-seq methods are limited by potential inaccuracies in determining cell composition and inefficient complementary DNA (cDNA) amplification -- a process by which a double-stranded DNA that 'complements' the single-stranded RNA is generated and replicated millions of times -- by the commonly-used template-switching reaction.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Volunteer 'community scientists' do a pretty darn good job generating usable data

Ask any scientist -- for every "Eureka!" moment, there's a lot of less-than-glamorous work behind the scenes. Making discoveries about everything from a new species of dinosaur to insights about climate change entails some slogging through seemingly endless data and measurements that can be mind-numbing in large doses. Community science shares the burden with volunteers who help out, for even just a few minutes, on collecting data and putting it into a format that scientists can use. But the question remains how useful these data actually are for scientists. A new study authored by a combination of high school students, undergrads and grad students, and professional scientists showed that when museumgoers did a community science activity in an exhibit, the data they produced were largely accurate, supporting the argument that community science is a viable way to tackle big research projects.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New approach to treatment of deadly kidney cancer

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have linked resistance to treatment for a deadly form of kidney cancer to low mitochondrial content in the cell. When the researchers increased the mitochondrial content with an inhibitor, the cancer cells responded to the treatment. Their findings, which are published in Nature Metabolism, offer hope for more targeted cancer drugs.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy