Spartanburg, SC

NFL announces Panthers' 2022 training camp report date

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It’s almost time (kinda) for the Carolina Panthers to report to the 2022 installment of training camp.

And how do we know for sure? Well, the NFL told us so today.

On Thursday afternoon, the league released the training camp report dates for each of its teams. For head coach Matt Rhule and his Panthers, the day to file in to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.—for rookies and veterans—will be July 26.

Excluding the summer of 2020—where the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the entire world, let alone the football one—the Panthers have held their training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. for the past 26 seasons. That, of course, remains an institution originally set forth by previous owner Jerry Richardson—who attended Wofford College in the late 1950s.

The team, obviously, has stuck around there—even with new head honcho David Tepper now running the show. (Oh, and it won’t be changing sites to, say, Rock Hill, S.C. any time soon.)

Anyway, we’re one step closer to what’ll surely be an interesting 2022 season in Carolina.

#Nfl#Panthers#Training Camps#American Football#Sports#Wofford College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

