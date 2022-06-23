From Homeless to Hopeful: Maria’s Story

In September 2020, DeAnna Sullivan attempted to bring a federal civil rights case against the city of Buena Park in Santa Ana, California, alleging her 19-year-old son, David, was denied his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights after being shot seven times while unarmed. After several days of trial and three days of deliberations at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana this past April, a mistrial was declared when the jury could not reach a verdict. Lawyers for the Sullivan family told Knock LA that they are re-examining their options but were inclined to pursue the case again in California state court, which requires a three-fourths vote from the jury rather than the unanimous verdict required in federal civil cases.

