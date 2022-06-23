ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

From Homeless to Hopeful: Maria’s Story

By Boys, Girls Clubs of America
bgca.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 7-year-old Maria began arriving late to the Boys & Girls Club of Garden Grove, hungry and with her hair undone, her Club supervisor Suzie immediately knew something was wrong. During drop-off one morning, Suzie saw that the family's truck was filled with their belongings. It only took a moment with...

bgca.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knock-la.com

When Police Kill Loved Ones, Court Support Is Critical for Families

In September 2020, DeAnna Sullivan attempted to bring a federal civil rights case against the city of Buena Park in Santa Ana, California, alleging her 19-year-old son, David, was denied his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights after being shot seven times while unarmed. After several days of trial and three days of deliberations at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana this past April, a mistrial was declared when the jury could not reach a verdict. Lawyers for the Sullivan family told Knock LA that they are re-examining their options but were inclined to pursue the case again in California state court, which requires a three-fourths vote from the jury rather than the unanimous verdict required in federal civil cases.
BUENA PARK, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In Westminster, CA In 2022

Westminster aka ‘Little Saigon’ is the largest community of Vietnamese people living in the United States and it’s undoubtedly the mecca for Vietnamese food. And with the abundance of restaurants in the area, it’s hard to figure out which restaurants really stands out from the rest. Have no fear, we hand picked 15 of the best restaurants that Westminster has to offer.
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Drunk driver pleads guilty in deaths of mother and father

SANTA ANA (AP) – A drunken driver who killed a mother and father and seriously injured their three young children as they looked at Christmas lights in Orange County pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder. Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, of Newport Beach also entered pleas to two counts involving...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Education
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Society
Garden Grove, CA
Society
Local
California Education
californiaexaminer.net

2 Year Old Girl Attacked by Coyote in Orange County, California

The girl, who was only two years old, was attacked by a coyote in a park in Orange County, California, according to the authorities on Friday. The youngster, whose identity has not been revealed, is making a full recovery from her wounds. According to a statement released by the Fountain...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

OC Grand Jury Says South OC Needs Emergency Homeless Shelter

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Fullerton man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 12M people

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspected drug dealer has been charged with several felonies for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, nearly four times the population of Orange County. California Highway Patrol officers discovered four kilos of the deadly drug inside the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Fullerton and a search of the man’s Fullerton home revealed 20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills, and 122 grams of methamphetamine. A lethal dose of fentanyl is as little as 2 milligrams.
FULLERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Club S Community
CBS LA

Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified

The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified. Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on MondayClark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat. A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it. A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public. 
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July

The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
PERRIS, CA
Food Beast

King’s Hawaiian Created Limited and Exclusive Menu Items With Hot SoCal Restaurants

There is no better way to kick off the hot summer season than with even hotter dishes coming out of Los Angeles and Orange County’s coolest eateries. Foodbeast has partnered with the legendary loaf makers at King’s Hawaiian® to bring the Taste of Aloha to a restaurant near you. Earlier this month, six must-visit restaurants debuted some exciting, limited time dishes featuring everyone’s favorite King’s Hawaiian®’s buns. Here’s a rundown of what these awesome restaurants threw down to get the summer started:
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Search concluded for boy who went missing after swimming in Lake Elsinore

The search for a young boy who drowned on Sunday while swimming with his family in Lake Elsinore has concluded. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department's dive team found the body of the child at around 2:37 p.m., the sheriffs department announced in a press release.At around 10:35 a.m., Riverside County Sheriffs Department received a call about a potential drowning at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore.  The boy, who is believed to be 9-years-old, was swimming with family members at Lake Elsinore. His family members noticed he was struggling and attempted to help the child before they lost sight of him. ...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
nomadlawyer.org

Long Beach: Best 8 Places to visit in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, located approximately 20 miles south from Los Angeles, is an ocean-facing community in Los Angeles County. The ocean is its main attraction, and there are approximately 5.5 miles of it. The entire length of the shoreline pedestrian bike path connects its various beaches and points-of-interest. Downtown Waterfront District...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit Alleges Kaiser Employee Recorded Woman Undressing

LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
viewpointsonline.org

FENTANYL EMPIRE: THE INLAND EMPIRE’S LATEST DRUG CRISIS

Fentanyl, a drug that has been running rampant within the United States, is becoming a serious issue within the Inland Empire. The region that once was called “The Meth Capital of the World” now fears that fentanyl will cause another drug epidemic. Riverside City College Viewpoints journalists, in partnership with California Humanities through the Democracy and Informed Citizen Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program, looked to answer three questions: 1) How is the drug entering the region? 2) What does fentanyl do to a person who consumes it? 3) What solutions does the Inland Empire have?
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Dive-Bombing' Crows Are Attacking People in Hermosa Beach

People in Hermosa Beach are reporting an unusual problem at a popular park. They are being attacked by aggressive crows. The birds have made their home in the trees at Noble Park and are highly territorial, going after people and their dogs. "They're just coming out of the trees and...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy