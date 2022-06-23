Brazos County to offer free HIV testing

Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As drought conditions continue to set in across the Brazos Valley, area water providers are asking customers to cut back. Some special utility districts in Brazos County are implementing drought contingency plans. Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District have put their voluntary water use restrictions in place.
Five students have been awarded scholarships by Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church of Brenham. Robert Briggs, Eric Hemphill, Devin Murithi, Tre’Vieon Phillips and Kaden Watts were each presented $1,000 scholarships from the church’s Men’s Ministry Scholarship Fund Program. This is the first year the scholarship is being awarded....
Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for its newly remodeled Skilled Nursing and Transitional Care facility. The renovation includes several upgrades to the facility. Guests entering the lobby will be greeted by a large fireplace with several seating areas for friends and family.
PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Vista College closed all its campuses in 2021, including the campus in College Station, and now the former CEO and founder of the for-profit school is sharing more details about what he says led to its closure. In August last year, in-person enrollment was suspended...
The Blinn College District’s newest Vocational Nursing Program graduates were praised for their perseverance during a recent pinning ceremony held at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The 38 graduates were Kerrigan Adamoh (Missouri City), Quatavia Allen (Houston), Latricia Bazy-Wenzel (College Station), Jacquline...
Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many families left Neal Park blessed Saturday after receiving free clothes and essentials from the Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet. This giveaway for men, women and children was hosted by Holy Trinity Worship Ministries. Along with clothing, the church gave away shoes, toys and baby essentials. “That’s...
Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
Multi-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 06-24-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 06-22-2022. Important: The primary goal is to keep tipsters anonymous. Because of this – you must provide your info. using one of our three methods below....
Life is what you ‘bake’ it, and in the Brazos Valley, local bakeries are tirelessly honing their craft to make delicious creations. Working as a baker could mean working early hours, weekends and holidays for a median pay of $29,750 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With the amount of work that is required to maintain a bakery, a passion for work is essential. Located in Bryan and College Station, three local bakeries, Muriel's Gluten Free Bakery, Peace Love & Cakes and Zeitman's Grocery Store, each have their own story.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related. Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6. Deputies said the elderly man...
On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.
Two major road construction projects will soon get underway in the Lufkin District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District. Upgrades will continue on...
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening ceremony tomorrow (Saturday) for a food truck serving Chick-fil-A around the area. The Chamber will welcome new member Chick-fil-A Lost Pines Food Truck with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The food truck will set up in Brenham every Saturday...
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Falls County Sheriffs Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a train derailment on Thursday. The train derailed on FM-712 in Marlin. No injuries have been reported. Area roadways were closed as rail crews repaired the damage.
