Hot Rods in the Hollow showcases classic cars

Editor’s note: The following column takes place sometime in the distant future. Not long ago, one of my great-great-grandchildren asked me, as the last remaining local who was alive at the time, how people reacted to the construction of Great Barrington’s first traffic roundabout in 2022. And while my blessed life of 105 years, and counting, has been filled with many otherwise memorable things that I’ve since forgotten, there was never a chance I wouldn’t remember every detail of The Great Roundabout War of 2022 to 2024. And that is not just because the story was memorialized in prolific local historian Bernard Drew’s six-volume, 1,700-page, detail-rich epic, “Rage and Roundabouts: The Battle of Routes 7, 23, and 41,” which became a popular film starring Tom Cruise and that featured Drew in a legendary, scene-stealing cameo filmed at Mason Library.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO