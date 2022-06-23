ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stover, MO

Opening Of Changes N Time

By Bryan Jones
morgancountypress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges N Time is now open...

morgancountypress.com

lakeexpo.com

LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KRMS Radio

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
kttn.com

Twenty five troopers graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-five troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony took place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Lake-area firefighters battle blaze at business

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - Firefighters from across the Lake of the Ozarks area fought a fire at a Camden County business on Sunday morning. The Mid-County Fire Protection District said crews arrived at the Lake Area Liquidators building on Old South 5 just before 7 a.m. to find the flames coming from the roof. A Facebook post from the agency said firefighters got it under control by going in through the front and rear to fight it. About a quarter of the building was on fire, according to the post.
KRMS Radio

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
Stover, MO
The 74

Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Double Fatality Accident In Henry County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Windsor residents Friday night in Calhoun. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 38-year-old Christopher S. McCartney of Windsor, was at 200 West Main in Calhoun, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.
KYTV

Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Boats Sink At Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two boats sank at Lake of the Ozarks last weekend. The boats, a 24-foot Crownline and a 31-foot Eleganza powerboat, sank in separate incidents, and no injuries were reported. According to Tim McNitt of Atlantis Dive & Dock Salvage, who recovered both vessels,...
ACCIDENTS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lebanon Woman Killed In Rear-end Collision

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in LaClede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by 63-year-old Dennis A. Price of Lebanon, was slowing to make a turn from Highway 5, about six miles north of Lebanon, when a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Baylee K. Smith of Lebanon, struck the towed unit of the Silverado. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
LEBANON, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HANNIBAL, MO

