The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is now on sale in the UK and Europe, with buyers in those locations being able to purchase the activity tracker at special early bird discounted rates – £44.99 in the UK until June 24 (£10 off) while shoppers in Europe enjoyed a €10 discount (€49.99) until June 23. Fans of the OEM in the US can also purchase the seventh-generation band directly from Amazon US, but apart from the not inconsiderable current price tag of US$69.59 (from the Xiaomi store) it also comes with the catch of apparently being the Chinese variant – a Mi Band 7 rather than the global Xiaomi Smart Band 7.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO