Beware: Is Your Abilene House Haunted? Here’s 5 Signs To Tell

The newest HBO true crime docuseries of the many such works on the platform, Mind Over Murder, is a story that stands apart from all that has come before it. This is because series director Nanfu Wang, whose prior documentary work is also all worth checking out, sets out to challenge the conventions of the genre. Even as someone who is quite fascinated with said genre and the stories to be found within it, it has been long overdue for a more critical eye. As we have seen a tsunami of true-crime series seemingly take over all of the streaming platforms, many have fallen into rather predictable patterns that fail to find anything new or interesting in what they uncover. More often built around superficial drama than delving into the darker aspects of our world, they all feel increasingly interchangeable as they lack any actually incisive insights. Wang eschews such sensation to settle on uncovering something that is both more somber and honest, making for a refreshingly reflective work that takes her typical rigor for her subjects into the heart of the genre. The result is one that, among many things, calls into question whether there are actual hero figures to be found in true crime.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO