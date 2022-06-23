ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Destination Poudre: Have You Ever Been to the Great Picnic Rock?

By Dave Jensen
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just 10 miles out of Fort Collins, up the Poudre Canyon is a great little natural area that's been a spot for dates and family outings for years. So, you want to get out and check out the Poudre River, but you don't want to go too far. Great news, you...

k99.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Injured 20-Pound Bald Eagle Rescued From Tree in Colorado

An injured bald eagle is recovering, after being rescued from a tree in Berthoud over the weekend. On June 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife observed a juvenile bald eagle whose right-side wing had been impaled by a branch while in its nest up in a tree. Wildlife officials had been closely monitoring this specific nest prior to the incident, which is how they noticed the bird in despair so quickly after it happened.
BERTHOUD, CO
1230 ESPN

8 Alpine Slides You Need to Check Out in Colorado This Summer

You don't need to be skiing or snowboarding to catch a thrill in Colorado's High Country. There's another option for adventure seekers during the warmer months: the alpine slide. These coasters offer exhilarating fun against the backdrop of the Centennial State's beautiful mountain towns. Some of them are open in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
New Country 99.1

Kip Moore To Bring ‘Fire On Wheels’ Tour To Colorado This Fall

A big country music announcement that'll get your excitement up and rolling right through the fall - Kip Moore is hitting the road, and he's coming to Colorado. Kip Moore's Fire on Wheels Tour kicks off Wednesday, September 8 in Salt Lake City, UT, and makes various stops across the country before coming to an end on Saturday, November 12 in Cleveland, OH.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#Rock River#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Have You Ever#Poudreheritage Com
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Oppose Raising Cane’s restaurant

Rena S. Wells: Fast food: Keep walkable neighborhood free from chicken fingers. Regarding the June 14 Camera story on Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers applying to build a restaurant in Boulder:. Seriously!? A town with a sugar tax to keep its citizens healthy and ward off obesity and diabetes is...
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Six can't-miss festivals to catch this weekend in Colorado

🏳️‍🌈 Denver PrideFest, hosted by the Center on Colfax, will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday for a colorful celebration featuring more than 250 exhibitors, food trucks, a rally at the State Capitol and more. 🍺 Head to Evergreen on Saturday for the Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival, showcasing over a dozen bands, including the California Honeydrops, and some of the state's best breweries. 🎭 The third annual Denver Fringe Festival is back this weekend, offering more than 40 improv, magic, cabaret and comedy shows across 10 venues in the Rino Art District and Five Points.🌸 Celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment, food and drink at the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, which is back for its 48th year at Sakura Square this Saturday and Sunday. 🌮 Bring your appetite to the Denver Taco Festival at the Stockyards Event Center this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of street taco vendors, chihuahua races, live music and Lucha libre. 🦄 Magic is in the air this Saturday and Sunday at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton, including real-life unicorns, famous princesses, a castle obstacle course and more.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Wildlife officials warn resident about uptick in human-to-bear conflicts because of weather patterns

Colorado wildlife officials and experts are concerned about future human-to-bear conflicts because of conflicting weather patterns. According to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, a bear’s diet is dominated by native crops available to them. In Colorado, a bear’s diet consists mainly of a mixture of berries such as raspberries and chokecherries, fruits such as plums and rose hips, nuts such as acorns and a variety of other plants depending on the location.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Trying to learn why Cheesman Park trees were dying, I found a family of poets hanging poems from a hawthorn in memory of their dad

On Father’s Day, I walked Cheesman Park searching for dead trees. I found many. I also found a poet, with yin-and-yang earrings encircled by sunflower petals. Under a hawthorn, she arced her body, as a wizardly man with long grey hair and a scraggly beard blew into a pan flute. The man, John Rasmussen, plays music as Jochanaan at the Mercury Cafe every Sunday night in the group Art Compost and the Word Mechanics. The woman, born Jessica Miriam Chernila, often reads there.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy