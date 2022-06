The Los Angeles Lakers will get to participate in the NBA draft after acquiring the 35th overall pick from the Orlando Magic on Thursday for cash and a future second-round selection.The Magic will get either the Lakers' second-round pick or Washington's second-round pick, which is controlled by the Lakers, in the 2028 draft.The deal allows the Lakers to buy their way back into the current draft after the club traded away both of its picks. Los Angeles' eighth overall pick belongs to New Orleans as part of the Pelicans' mammoth haul from the trade of Anthony Davis, while the Lakers'...

