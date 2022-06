Multiple mediums of visual arts, singing, and acting were all interests for Rafael Vasquez throughout high school. He then discovered a different form of art. “Prior to this year, I was still confused as to what I wanted to study in college, but I came to the decision that adding my two biggest passions which is fashion and art, and I have decided on getting a bachelor’s degree in fashion design. Not only do you need to have creativity, but you also must sketch your design and plan ways to have your piece come to life. My goal is to inspire other boys like me to be confident in themselves and not fear being different.”

