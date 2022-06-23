ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Palo Duro Canyon’s New Hours That Will Help Fight Hazardous Heat

By Charlie
 4 days ago
Every year we hear the warnings. When it's hot outside, it's even hotter down in Palo Duro Canyon. It can get pretty dangerous when the summer heat turns brutal. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has announced new hours to help combat the hazardous heat. The Front Gate Is Opening...

