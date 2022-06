A Sitka Coast Guard crew medevaced a man early Tuesday morning (6-21-22) from a cruise ship in Dixon Entrance. Late Monday evening (6-20-22), the 2,800-passenger Celebrity Eclipse requested a medevac for a 67-year old man in need of medical attention. According to Coast Guard Public Affairs specialist, Nate Littlejohn, the on-duty flight surgeon was in communication with the captain of the cruise ship, as well as with medical personnel on board, before greenlighting the operation.

SITKA, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO