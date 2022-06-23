ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here is when rookies, quarterbacks and veterans report to Chiefs training camp

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will be back on the offseason grind next month when training camp kicks off in St. Joseph, Missouri. While the full training camp schedule was revealed by the team last week, the NFL revealed start dates for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday.

Rookies, quarterbacks and select injured players are always the first to report to training camp. For the Chiefs, they’ll be traveling up to St. Joe to report to camp on Friday, July 22nd. It’s right in the middle of the range for those specific report dates. As for the veteran players in Kansas City, they won’t be arriving until Tuesday, July 26. That’s just one day before the team’s opening practice, which is reserved for season ticket members. Rookies and quarterbacks will all get a pretty healthy headstart on the veteran players for the team, but that’s not too out of the ordinary for Kansas City.

Below are the report dates for every team, which range from July 18th to the 26th.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

