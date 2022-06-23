ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings training camp start dates announced

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
The NFL released the full slate of training camp reporting dates and locations for each respective franchise, including the Minnesota Vikings, on Thursday afternoon.

We are a little over a month away from the players returning to the practice field and really making that last push towards the start of the 2022 season.

Training camp for the Vikings this year will take place at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Rookies are expected to report on July 24, while veterans get a bit of breathing room with their report date set for July 26.

The Vikings rookies will actually be reporting later than every other team in the NFC North.

Training camp will give a greater sense of where the new-look Vikings are in their development under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. They’ll be expected to hit the ground running with a Week 1 showdown with the Green Bay Packers set as the season-opener.

