The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning the franchise’s third Stanley cup and first since the 2000-01 season. They have an opportunity to clinch that title on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, ABC). If they are able to do it, whether it is in Game 5, 6, or 7, it will cap off one of the most dominant postseason performances we have seen from a team in the modern era.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO